Modern Health Recognized As A Great Place To Work With A Supportive Workplace Culture Amidst Global Pandemic, Economic Recession, And Election-Related Stress

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Modern Health, the global preventative mental wellness platform, today announced it was awarded 16th place on LinkedIn's official list of the 50 top startups to work for in 2020. Additionally, Great Place to Work ® - the global authority on workplace culture - recently certified the company for its thriving and collaborative environment, with 96% of Modern Health employees reporting it's a great place to work.

LinkedIn's Top Startups 2020 list is a reflection of how businesses are evolving through the pandemic, what industries are emerging and growing, and where people want to work in the face of an uncertain economy. LinkedIn's selection criteria also took into account each startup's ability to attract talent from other top employers previously recognized. Great Place to Work ® conducted a rigorous analysis of the entire Modern Health workforce, analyzing critical sentiments like trust, acceptance and engagement. The certification confirms that 100 percent of Modern Health's employees care about each other, feel they have meaningful responsibilities, and believes management trusts them to do a good job without watching over their shoulders.

"We believe that people are the most valuable asset to businesses and it's our mission to create healthier workforces across the world. We are committed to aligning our culture with our mission and proud to be recognized by both LinkedIn and Great Place to Work® as one of the best startups to work for," comments Alyson Watson (formerly Friedensohn), CEO and founder of Modern Health. "These awards are testament to our goal of not only making a positive change in the world, but creating a workplace where every employee feels valued, respected and supported. Our entire team has worked hard to build this type of culture, and I'm incredibly proud and humbled to get to work alongside each and every one of them. By creating a healthy, empowering culture, we know that our employees will deliver better results for our customers."

According to the Great Place to Work® survey, 96 percent of team members say Modern Health is a great place to work, versus a 59 percent industry average. The following statements were also reported:

97 percent: When I look at what we accomplish, I feel a sense of peace

97 percent: Management shows a sincere interest in me as a person, not just as an employee

96 percent: It is a great workplace

98 percent: I look forward to coming to work

99 percent: I feel good about the ways we contribute to the community

99 percent: I feel I make a difference here

These achievements validate the company's innovative, people-first culture, and underscore its dedication to caring for employees, customers and communities during these difficult and exceptional times. In accordance with Modern Health's values, the company responded to the unprecedented events of 2020 with free therapist-led community support sessions including Healing Circles for members of the Black Community experiencing racial trauma, support for parents overburdened with homeschooling and work pressures, and a non-partisan Election Support Series specifically designed to offer practical tips and advice for managing through the stress and uncertainty of the election.

About Modern Health

Modern Health is the comprehensive mental wellness platform that combines the WHO well-being assessment, self-service wellness kits, an international network of certified coaches, and licensed therapists available in 35 languages all available in a single app. Modern Health empowers employers to lead the charge in acknowledging that mental health is just as important as physical health, destigmatizing the conversation, and increasing accessibility of mental health services for all.

Founded in 2017, Modern Health incorporates evidence-based psychology principles and seamless technology to serve the needs of companies globally including Pixar, SoFi, Nextdoor, EA, and Rakuten. Headquartered in San Francisco, Modern Health has raised more than $45 million from Founders Fund, Kleiner Perkins, actor Jared Leto, StitchFix CEO Katrina Lake, and 01 Advisors ( Dick Costolo and Adam Bain).

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Great Place to Work helps organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Their unparalleled benchmark data is used to recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the U.S. and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® and World's Best list published annually in Fortune.

To learn more, visit greatplacetowork.com, listen to the podcast Better by Great Place to Work , and read " A Great Place to Work for All." Join the community on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

About LinkedIn's Top Startups 2020 list

The LinkedIn Top Startups 2020 list is the 4th annual LinkedIn list of the hottest startups to work for. Its editors and data scientists parsed hundreds of millions of actions generated by LinkedIn's 171 million members in the U.S., looking across four pillars: employee growth; jobseeker interest; member engagement with the company and its employees; and how well these startups pulled talent from our flagship LinkedIn Top Companies List . To be eligible for the list, a company must be independent and privately held, have at least 50 employees, be seven years old or younger, be headquartered in the country on the list which they appear and have a minimum of 15% employee growth over the time period.

