MODE Transportation Announces Appointment Of Lance Malesh As President & Chief Executive Officer And Jim Damman As Chairman

DALLAS, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MODE Transportation ("MODE" or the "Company"), a leading multimodal third-party transportation and logistics provider, announced today that Lance Malesh has been appointed President & Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Jim Damman, who has led the Company as President & CEO for over 15 years, has been appointed Chairman of the company.

These actions are the result of a carefully planned leadership succession process undertaken by Damman and the Board to ensure the continued success of MODE for years to come. Damman and Malesh will be working closely together to execute a comprehensive transition plan. Following the transition, Damman will continue to work with Malesh and the Board to drive the strategic agenda for the business.

Jim Damman was named President of MODE in 2004. "On behalf of the entire MODE organization, we want to thank Jim for his leadership and dedication to MODE's agent, customer and carrier partners over the last 16 years," said Daniel Gluck, Managing Director at York Capital. "During his tenure, the Company consistently expanded its agent and customer relationships, more than tripling revenues to over $2 billion. We are excited to welcome Lance to the company and look forward to him perpetuating MODE's strong growth and leadership in the transportation and logistics industry."

Lance Malesh is an accomplished senior executive with 20 years of experience in technology, operations, sales, and marketing. Combining his extensive experience, along with a hands-on management style, he has helped companies implement new technologies and business strategies that have driven growth and profitability. Malesh most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer for BDP International and previously was President / CEO of BridgeNet Solutions.

"I am pleased to announce Lance's appointment to the President & CEO role following a comprehensive search," said Jim Damman, "It was important to me to find a strong successor to lead the great people at MODE Transportation into the future, and I am confident that Lance will accomplish great things at MODE. I look forward to working with him and the Board in my new role."

Lance Malesh said, "Jim and the MODE organization have a rich history, and I look forward to working with the team and partners to help build upon the strong foundation that is in place."

About MODE TransportationFounded in 1989, MODE Transportation is a leading North American third-party transportation and logistics company. MODE serves more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of end markets and modes of transportation. MODE has relationships with over 50,000 carriers and operates from over 200 offices throughout North America. The Company is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

