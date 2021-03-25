Moda Operandi Selects Port Logistics Group/Whiplash As Their Ecommerce Fulfillment Partner

LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Port Logistics Group/Whiplash (PLG/WL), today announced a multi-year logistics contract with Moda Operandi, a major online marketplace for luxury fashion and apparel.

Under this contract, Port Logistics Group/Whiplash will provide Moda Operandi with a range of services including order management, fulfillment, distribution, and custom packaging, backed by the power of the proprietary Whiplash ecommerce platform.

With extensive experience running nationwide fulfillment and distribution operations for major retailers like Athletic Propulsion Labs and H&M, Port Logistics Group/Whiplash offered Moda Operandi a stand-out fulfillment solution that reflects their long history of managing the unique complexities of the fashion sector:

"A major advantage for us from the outset was that Port Logistics Group/Whiplash is very experienced in working with major fashion retailers, both online and offline," said Nikhil Soares, ecommerce Supply Chain and Operations Executive for Moda Operandi. "Their high-level understanding of the industry gave us confidence that they understood our needs and our desire to offer our clients an enhanced level of service."

As an online luxury fashion retailer that allows customers to order directly from designers immediately after their runway shows, responsiveness and innovative fulfillment solutions were the leading criteria for Moda Operandi. The Whiplash ecommerce technology platform, with its ease of use and real-time inventory management capabilities, has given their team a whole new level of visibility to both products and their customers.

"The Whiplash ecommerce technology platform has been the ultimate trump card for Moda Operandi. The ability to integrate so seamlessly with our online store has given us a level of flexibility and control that we've never had before," says Soares. "Fulfillment is complex for an operation of our size, and there are a lot of moving parts to consider. PLG/WL gave us full visibility from day one. We feel so welcomed by the team whenever we visit the facility because they're just as invested as we are in making Moda succeed."

Port Logistics Group/Whiplash assembled an experienced account team to coordinate Moda Operandi's fulfillment operation at their Secaucus location. The 312,000 square-foot facility offers ready access to key consumer markets in the Northeast.

"It's important to bring the right people to the table from the outset of the relationship, whether that's business development, client support, or sales," said Brian Weinstein, Senior Vice President of Business Development at Port Logistics Group. "We pride ourselves on having a collaborative and holistic approach to engaging with our customers, ensuring that top-end fulfillment solutions are implemented seamlessly for better end-to-end customer experiences."

About Moda OperandiModa Operandi is an ecommerce platform transforming the way people discover and shop for designer fashion. Through its innovative mix of commerce and content, Moda allows women to shop for what's new and what's next in designer fashion from the world's leading emerging designers and luxury brands. Founded in 2010, Moda Operandi's mission is to make it easy for designers to grow their businesses and consumers to realize their personal style. Today, Moda's platform carries more than 1,000 brands and designers across fashion, fine jewelry and home, ships to 125 countries, and has raised nearly $300M in funding from top-tier global investors. For more information, visit: https://www.modaoperandi.com/

About Port Logistics Group/WhiplashPort Logistics Group/Whiplash enables established and emerging retailers to express their brands through exceptional order fulfillment. The company offers omnichannel logistics services including retail distribution, wholesale distribution, and ecommerce fulfillment. With a strategic mix of 6.5 million square feet of warehouse space backed by intelligent technology and automation, Port Logistics Group provides the critical link between international transportation and the last-mile supply chain. For more information on our end-to-end services, visit: www.portlogisticsgroup.com, www.whiplashfulfillment.com.

