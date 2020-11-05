Mobisoft Announces Transportation App For Students With COVID-19

HOUSTON, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobisoft, a Houston-based company and leader in healthcare and software development, today announces its non-emergency medical transportation application, NEMT Pulse. The app is designed to safely transport individuals with COVID-19 to their to-be quarantined locations and provide a way for schools, community health centers, hospitals, and more to facilitate these isolated rides through the easy-to-use interface.

"We pivoted our NEMT software that could be implemented to safely meet the needs of those affected by COVID-19," said Shail Sinhasane, CEO of Mobisoft. "This app provides a solution to ensure individuals who have tested positive can get to their quarantine location with one less thing to worry about."

The University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign recently implemented the NEMT Pulse program to schedule transportation for students moving to and from isolation and quarantine spaces in residence halls. Through innovative saliva-based testing developed by the COVID-19 SHIELD: Target, Test, Tell team, the university is currently managing approximately 10,000 to 11,000 tests per day across campus testing sites.

University of Illinois students who test positive or are required to quarantine by public health officials through contact tracing can request transportation via a website. The university protects the wellbeing of individuals throughout this process by following virus prevention protocols established by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, vetting the current testing status of drivers, and designating specific vehicles for this service. The use of this integrated software solution also addresses HIPAA compliance.

NEMT Pulse has the ability to cater to not only universities and students but to a variety of service providers. The software is already being used by a community health center in California. The program features a three-way interface, including a patient app, a driver app, and a web admin portal. Within the admin portal, providers can manage patient and driver profiles, schedule rides for patients, and more. Both the patients and drivers have access through a mobile app. Patients are able to select the type of ride they need, identify timing, and monitor the driver's location as they wait for arrival. The robust software also has the capability to incorporate a contactless, face detection feature and already includes SOS button and more.

About Mobisoft:Mobisoft is an ISO 27001:2013 certified global digital product development company with a focus on providing innovative products and services with cutting-edge technology in Healthcare and Transportation industry. We partner with businesses of all sizes to build, improve and scale products across platforms leveraging disruptive technologies and combining design, engineering and innovation to make our clients successful. For more information, please visit mobisoftinfotech.com .

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobisoft-announces-transportation-app-for-students-with-covid-19-301167554.html

SOURCE Mobisoft Infotech