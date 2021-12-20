NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. (MOBQ) - Get Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. Report (the "Company"), a leading provider of next-generation advertising, today announced that Dean Julia chief executive officer of Mobiquity Technologies, rang the closing bell at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York's Times Square at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday December 17, 2021.

Dean Julia, CEO of Mobiquity Technologies, commented, "We were honored to celebrate our Nasdaq listing by ringing the closing bell. The successful completion of our $10.3 million public offering was a significant milestone for the Company. With the funds raised, we are well positioned to advance our growth plans which include recruiting sales and support personnel, the purchase of digital media ad space inventory, and the expansion of our technology."

A webcast of the NASDAQ Closing Bell is available at:

https://www.nasdaq.com/videos/mobiquity-technologies-inc.-rings-the-nasdaq-stock-market-closing-bell

About Mobiquity TechnologiesMobiquity Technologies, Inc. is a next generation, Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) company for data and advertising. The Company maintains one of the largest audience databases available to advertisers and marketers through its data services division. Mobiquity Technologies' Advangelists subsidiary (www.advangelists.com) provides programmatic advertising technologies and insights on consumer behavior. For more information, please visit: https://mobiquitytechnologies.com/

