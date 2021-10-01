Mobilum Technologies Hires Chief Trading Officer And Launches Beta-Testing Of Proprietary High-Frequency Crypto Trading Engine

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce the beta test launch of its proprietary automated high-frequency trading multi-market engine to facilitate smart cryptocurrency trading.

Mobilum's internal automated trading engine uses predetermined quantitative data to buy and sell Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies on multiple exchanges in milliseconds. By using quantitative data derived from technical and fundamental analysis including volume, price, ratios, technical indicators and trading signals, Mobilum's proprietary crypto trading engine will be able to make smart, secure and lightning fast trades to reduce risk and increase revenue.

The Company also announced that it has hired Piotr Majka as its Chief Trading Officer to manage and test its cryptocurrency trading operations. Majka will leverage data-driven algorithmic strategies and insights that will be continually monitored and optimized to yield maximize returns. Majka will conduct extensive beta-testing using real-world simulations before any corporate assets are deployed to production. Majka is a results-oriented capital markets expert with over 20 years of broad experience in finance including 15 years as a senior executive for the global and local banks. Majka was responsible for projects for the largest Polish mutual and pension funds and also US and UK investment banks, including MSCO, ML, GS, CLSA, KBC, UBS. Majka was one of the first in industry to successfully introduce DMA and ALGO trading to institutional clients.

"We are very excited to announce the beta launch of our new automated trading engine. The volatility of the cryptocurrency market, and being one of the first publicly traded companies to deploy a cryptocurrency high-frequency trading engine gives us a first-mover advantage," said Mobilum OÜ CEO Wojciech Kaszycki. "Crypto markets present more arbitrage opportunities than traditional markets thanks to greater transparency and higher fluctuation. With this product and our new highly skilled Chief Trading Officer, we have the ability to take full advantage of this lucrative space. "

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (FRA:C0B) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-digital currency with Mobilum's on-ramp gateway. Mobilum enhances shareholder value by building new technologies to trade digital assets. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia. For further information please go to Mobilum.com.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

