Mobility-as-a-Service Initiatives And Opportunities In 100 Cities Report, 2020 Report
Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) has rapidly gained acceptance in Europe and is being deployed in other parts of the world. Helsinki's experience with the Whim app has set the ground for other cities across the world to follow suit. A large number of active subscriptions of Whim app suggests that users are increasingly exploring the shift from private car ownership to the shared use of resources. MaaS is also generating a greater level of data for cities and transit authorities. The rising popularity of the concept among users, investors, transit agencies and operators alike has prompted many city transport authorities and policymakers to invest in the deployment of MaaS models in their respective cities.
In light of these developments and to highlight the opportunities in the MaaS segment, the author has launched the Mobility-as-a-Service Initiatives and Opportunities in 100 Cities Report, the most comprehensive and up-to-date study on this segment. The report will provide detailed information on 100 cities in 32 countries, which have recorded MaaS-related developments or have plans to introduce MaaS.
The report will comprise two distinct sections.
Part 1 of the report (PPT format converted to PDF) will provide an analysis of the current status of MaaS and opportunities in 100 cities. It will discuss key emerging trends and outlook for the next decade, ridership trends, MaaS levels, government policies, initiatives and standards; recent developments; ticketing and payment solutions for MaaS; integration and interoperability; market outlook for MaaS; outlook for shared mobility and on-demand mobility; plans of cities to deploy MaaS; plans for the deployment of advanced fare media; plans for the establishment of a single payment channel; outlook for ABT and open payment systems; profiles of key MaaS players; etc.
It will also provide an analysis of regional initiatives and opportunities across North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East & Africa. It will provide detailed information on initiatives in 15 countries - Australia, Austria, Belgium, Finland, France, Germany, Japan, The Netherlands, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom and the United States.
Part 2 of the report (MS Excel database) will provide updated information on 100 cities that present significant opportunities for MaaS. The report will cover 32 countries organised into five regions: North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
Each city profile will provide information on:
- Population
- Public transport agency and operators
- Public transport modes operated in the city
- Key agency(ies) supporting MaaS in the city
- Telecom operators in the city
- Existing smart cities plan
- Shared-mobility services available in the city
- On-demand mobility service available in the city
- Total annual ridership (operator-wise/developer-wise)
- Annual existing shared mobility and on-demand mobility trips
- MaaS level in the city (1 to 4)
- MaaS platform supplier
- Funding for MaaS
- Existing shared mobility platform suppliers
- Existing on-demand mobility platform suppliers
- Existing trip-planning apps
- Current fare media (paper tickets, RFID tokens, contactless smartcards, bank cards, mobile ticketing, etc.)
- Account-based ticketing and open-loop payments
- Integration across modes/ across operators/ across regions/ retail/ parking/ value-added services
- Planned new systems or extensions (rail, bus/BRT, etc.)
- Planned entry of new private operators
- Plans to deploy MaaS
- Planned smart city initiatives/ nation-wide initiatives
- New fare media planned (contactless bank cards, mobile ticketing, etc) for existing or new systems
- Contract status (awarded, under planning, under bidding)
- Plans to deploy ABT
- Plans for integration and interoperability
- Plans to deploy open-loop payments
Key Topics Covered:
Part 1: Industry Overview, Trends and Outlook
1.1 Overview of Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS)
- Overview of MaaS initiatives and outlook in 100 cities
- Key emerging trends and outlook for the next decade
- Ridership trends
- Possibilities offered by MaaS
- MaaS levels
- Benefits of MaaS
- MaaS ecosystem
- Infrastructure for MaaS
- Business models
- Pricing
- Financing MaaS
- National MaaS Platforms
- Improving ridership, capacity and passengers
- Impact on authorities' revenue and farebox collection
- Integration with value-added services, parking, EV charging, stations, tolls, etc.
1.2 Government Initiatives, Policies and Standards
- European Commission's initiatives
- Update on key projects under Horizon 2020 - MyCorridor, iMOVE and MaaS EU
- MaaS under Shift2Rail - Shift2MaaS
- Smart city initiatives/challenges
- National policies promoting MaaS (e.g. France LOM Law, Finnish
- Act on Transport Services, etc)
- Open data initiatives
- Open Standards for Transport and Mobility Account
- Interoperability
1.3 Recent Developments (last 12 months)
- Recent announcements
- Recent contract awards
- Recent launches
- Recent pilot projects
- Open tenders
- Recent collaborations
1.4 Ticketing and Payment Solutions for MaaS
- Role of ABT and open-loop payments in MaaS
- Approach towards the establishment of a single payment channel
- Integration of mass transit ticketing apps into third-party mobility apps
- Key case studies
1.5 Integration and Interoperability
- Integration and interoperability
- Integration across public transport modes
- Integration amongst public transport operators
- Integration of public and private transport operators
- Regional integration
- Integration with non-transit services
1.6 Outlook and Opportunities
- Key growth drivers
- Market outlook for MaaS
- Market outlook for shared mobility
- Market outlook for on-demand mobility
- Plans of cities to deploy MaaS
- Plans for the deployment of advanced fare media
- Plans for the establishment of a single payment channel
- Outlook for ABT and open payment systems
- Smart cities and MaaS
- Risks and challenges
1.7 Analysis of Regional Initiatives and Opportunities
- North America
- Latin America
- Asia Pacific
- Europe
- Middle East & Africa
1.8 Analysis by MaaS levels
- Cities at level 1
- Cities at level 2
- Cities at level 3
- Cities at level 4
1.9 Spotlight on Key Countries
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Japan
- Netherlands, The
- Portugal
- South Korea
- Spain
- Sweden
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
1.10 Key MaaS Players
- Competitive landscape
- Profiles of key MaaS players
- Analysis of new mobility service providers (Shared mobility: cars, bike and buses and on-demand mobility providers)
- Industry outlook
Part 2: City Profiles
This section will cover profiles of 100 cities in 32 countries, which have recorded MaaS-related developments or have plans to introduce MaaS.
