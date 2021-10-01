Mobilitas Insurance And Lyft Expand Commercial Insurance Partnership

GLENDALE, Ariz., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobilitas Insurance, the commercial insurance company dedicated to providing insurance protection to the unique and emerging demands of the sharing economy and mobility sector, announced that it was selected by Lyft to expand ride-sharing commercial insurance coverage to 18 states. The expansion takes effect on October 1, 2021.

"Our partnership with Lyft enables us to provide insurance solutions that help protect the rapidly evolving needs of the mobility market," said Julie Brown, general manager of Mobilitas Insurance. "As risk and claims management experts, we remain committed to partnering with Lyft to offer customized insurance products that protect critical business needs, and continue to innovate to address the unique needs of this segment, which we are confident represents a large and important growth opportunity. "

"Lyft is excited to broaden its rideshare insurance partnership with Mobilitas," said Curtis Scott, vice president of risk at Lyft. "This allows us to leverage Mobilitas' regional expertise as our business continues to evolve, ensuring we have claims handling specifically built for ridesharing, as well as data-driven risk mitigation and reliable security for riders and drivers on the Lyft platform. Additionally, we look forward to further integrating our cutting-edge risk management solutions with Mobilitas to bring innovative insurance products to market."

Mobilitas develops custom-built insurance solutions for the sharing and mobility sectors that are digitally focused and simple to use. In addition to providing coverage for ridesharing, Mobilitas currently offers coverage built for last-mile delivery fleet owners and has plans to grow in other emerging mobility sectors.

"We remain focused on our goal to create simple, flexible and comprehensive commercial insurance solutions that deliver unmatched protection and superior results," said Brown.

About Mobilitas InsuranceMobilitas Insurance offers a new kind of commercial insurance built from the ground up to meet the unique needs of the mobility market. The company provides creative insurance solutions that are technology-driven to best protect business's needs. Mobilitas has a financial strength rating of "A" (excellent) from AM Best, the insurance industry's primary financial rating firm. More information is available at www.mobilitasinsurance.com and on social media ( Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter).

