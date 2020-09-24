MobileIron Recognized As A Leader By Independent Research Firm In Zero Trust EXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers Evaluation

MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise, today announced that it has been ranked as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 report.

MobileIron (MOBL) - Get Report, the mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise, today announced that it has been ranked as a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 report. MobileIron earned the highest possible scores in the workload security, people/workforce security, APIs, ZTX roadmap and differentiation, and ZTX advocacy criteria.

The report stated, "MobileIron is the one vendor in the Zero Trust space that is focused on applying Zero Trust and ZTX concepts to enterprise users' mobile devices. This has never been more necessary than in the full-on remote world that is the result of the COVID-19 pandemic. In early 2020, MobileIron purchased a mobile app automation software company named Incapptic Connect. This was a boon to its Zero Trust capabilities as it helps enterprise customers accelerate mobile app releases with more built-in security functionality."

Forrester evaluated select vendors based on a comprehensive set of 19 evaluation criteria in the categories of current offering, strategy and market presence. According to the report, "MobileIron is a leader in the #killthepassword space and has successfully deployed passwordless capabilities to select customers in a variety of enterprises."

"Being named a Leader in Zero Trust from Forrester Research is a testament to our platform's ability to help organizations secure corporate data on any device, for any employee, working from anywhere they need to do their job," said Brian Foster, SVP of Product Management, MobileIron. "We are committed to delivering the best user experience while significantly reducing the risk of data breaches. We look forward to continuing to help our customers secure their digital workplaces as they adapt to the future of work, in which employees, IT infrastructures and customers are everywhere - and mobile devices provide access to everything."

As more businesses embrace modern BYOD strategies and the Everywhere Enterprise model of work, they are turning towards MobileIron to implement a mobile-centric zero trust approach to security. MobileIron's zero trust approach deals with the security challenges posed by the perimeter-less modern enterprise while also allowing the agility and anytime access that a modern business requires. It provides the visibility and IT controls needed to secure, manage and monitor every device, user, app, and network being used to access business data.

Download a complimentary copy of The Forrester Wave™: Zero Trust eXtended Ecosystem Platform Providers, Q3 2020 report here.

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry's first mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise. In the Everywhere Enterprise, corporate data flows freely across devices and servers in the cloud, empowering workers to be productive anywhere they need to work. To secure access and protect data across this perimeter-less enterprise, MobileIron leverages a zero trust approach, which assumes bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a "never trust, always verify" model.

MobileIron's platform combines award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with passwordless multi-factor authentication (Zero Sign-On) and mobile threat defense (MTD) to validate the device, establish user context, verify the network, and detect and remediate threats to ensure that only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources in a "work from everywhere" world. Over 20,000 organizations, including the world's largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience in the Everywhere Enterprise.

