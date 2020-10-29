MobileHelp® Introduces The Micro

New all-in-one mobile device offers the most comprehensive safety net for older adults, in a small enough form factor to wear all day long

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology, just announced the introduction of its newest product: the Micro. The new all-in-one mobile medical alert device offers wearable comfort with its compact size and weight, without sacrifice to technology strengths - including the company's patented automatic fall detection and advanced location tracking in the event of an emergency.

Due to COVID-19 considerations, more seniors are staying close to home and keeping their distance from family and friends - who might previously have been relied on for help. According to an article in the New York Times , "About a quarter of people over 65 living independently in their communities are considered socially isolated, and 43 percent of those over 60 report feeling lonely — and that was before public health officials instructed older people, and everyone else, to stay home."

As a result, emergency response devices have been increasing in popularity since the beginning of the pandemic as seniors and their loved ones have looked for a solution to provide an expanded safety net for those spending more time on their own.

"The pandemic has created a situation in which our customers' loved ones are more limited in the way they can care for the older adults in their lives," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "We want them to know that we will continue to bring solutions to the market that allow them to rest easier, knowing that person has access to help - even if they can't be there."

As an emergency response device, the new Micro offers a series of new benefits to the user: at about 50 percent the size of the company's other portable systems and weighing in at just a little more than two AA batteries, it features a low profile that works well as a wearable option, or is easy to carry in a pocket or purse.

In addition, other features include:

Reliable Access to Help:Through its nationwide coverage over the AT&T 4G LTE network, the Micro offers 24/7 communication with its U.S.-based emergency response centers.

Water- and Weather-Tough:With a water-resistant certification of IP57, the Micro can go where its users go - including places likely to have more slippery surfaces, such as walks in the rain, showers and pool decks.

Integrated Fall Detection: The Micro features the company's patented automatic fall detection technology, to ensure access to help - even if the user is unable to push their emergency button. This feature is also optional: users can elect to add it at any point to their service plan.

Extended Battery Life: With a longer battery life than other mobile medical alert systems on the market, the Micro can go the distance for up to 5 days before needing to be recharged.

Advanced Location Tracking:With the company's multi-mode location accuracy that comes from GPS technology, cellular ID and short-range RF, the Micro location tracking capabilities can pinpoint the user's location in the event of an emergency.

Voice Guidance:The Micro's speakers allow for device voice guidance - as well as loud and clear communication with emergency operators.

Tech-Savvy Color: The Micro is available in a customized slate gray color, designed to integrate easily with other technology components in the user's life.

The Micro will be available late in 2020; consumers can visit the company's website for up-to-date product information.

About MobileHelp:MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal

emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

