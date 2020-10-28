MobileHelp® Introduces Its Next-Generation Fall Button®

BOCA RATON, Fla., Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For the millions of seniors sheltering at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology, is unveiling the next generation of its patented Fall Button® pendant - which automatically detects falls and will call for help, even if the user is unable to press the emergency button.

According to industry experts, getting help in the first moments after an emergency like a fall are critical for ensuring a successful post-event recovery.

"One of the most important factors in emergency response is speed," said Rob Flippo, CEO of MobileHelp. "People who are unable to get help right away run the risk of complications that mean they'll have to stay in the hospital longer, with sometimes vastly different recovery rates. Our patented automatic fall detection technology is designed to consistently get people help right after an emergency, to optimize healing and recovery times."

With more seniors at home during the pandemic - and social distance requirements stripping away the ability to rely on friends and family to help - solutions that can offer peace of mind around the ability to access help if an emergency happens are increasing in popularity.

"Medical alert devices have become 'care extenders' for many fairly independent elders living alone," explains Anne C. Sansevero, a registered nurse, founder of HealthSense and member of the Aging Life Care Association. "In this era of the coronavirus pandemic, they can be a tool deployed to bridge the tech/touch divide."

To that end, the MobileHelp Fall Button provides an extra layer protection by removing the need for the user to act if an emergency takes place - the device automatically sends an alarm.

This newest version provides the following features and benefits:

Waterproof: With a waterproof certification equivalent to IP67, the Fall Button can go where its users go - including places likely to have more slippery surfaces, such as showers and pool decks.

Patented Fall Detection and Easy Cancellation: The Fall Button features the company's patented fall detection technology - along with a cancellation feature, so customer's can easily cancel a false alarm, should one occur.

Lightweight with Slim Profile: Weighing in at just 30 grams, the new Fall Button also features a slimmer casing for inconspicuous wear - all day long.

Rechargeable: An industry first for the market, the Fall Button now offers consumers the ability to recharge the device.

As with all MobileHelp emergency button, the Fall Button works with each of its medical alert systems - and will send a signal up to approximately 600 feet from the mobile device (for on-the-go use) and 1,400 feet from the company's base station (in the home).

About MobileHelp:MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

