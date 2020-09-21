MobileHelp® Announces Its CEO Rob Flippo And Advisory Board Member Esther Nash, MD, To Present On COVID Panel At 2020 MAMA Annual Conference

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MobileHelp®, a leader in mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and healthcare technology, announced today that its CEO, Rob Flippo, will be a speaker for a panel at the Medical Alert Monitoring Association (MAMA) annual conference this week, held virtually this year for COVID-19 considerations.

He will be joined on the panel by Esther Nash, MD, a physician executive and population health consultant and member of the Advisory Board at MobileHelp.

The two-day MAMA conference will highlight issues and challenges affecting the medical alert and emergency response industries. Virtual attendees will have the opportunity to hear from a range of industry experts, on subjects ranging from mergers & acquisitions to industry healthcare initiatives to the upcoming 3G to 4G migration.

For their panel, Mr. Flippo and Ms. Nash will join Clint McClellan, CEO of Indie Health, for a special discussion titled, " Creating Opportunities in a Time of Crisis | A COVID Panel Discussion."

According to MAMA executives, the special session will explore how the pandemic has altered healthcare and accelerated the advance of telehealth and telemedicine to change the landscape of in-home care for both patients and consumers.

"I have always been impressed by the high-quality educational opportunities for attendees at the MAMA conference," Mr. Flippo said. "With a deeper look this year at what we have all experienced during the pandemic, I look forward to sharing what our own company has learned - and how we can extrapolate from that to gain insight into understanding the future needs of emergency response and remote patient monitoring for customers."

About Rob Flippo: For the past 25 years, Mr. Flippo has worked in both start-up environments as well as fortune 50 companies, holding executive roles at high-tech companies including his current position with MobileHelp, as well as Motorola, Emergin Incorporated, and Boca Research. In his current role, he has been responsible for growing MobileHelp from two to more than 250 employees, with a current customer base of more than 300,000. In his tenure as CEO, he also successfully negotiated the sale of the company to ABRY Partners in 2017.

About Esther ("Es") Nash, MD: A Board-Certified internist with more than 25 years of physician executive experience, Dr. Nash joined Deloitte Consulting, LLP, as a Specialist Executive, where she focused on population health strategy and value-based health care transformation. Prior to Deloitte, Dr. Nash was Vice President, Comprehensive Care, at HealthAdvocate and VP Clinical Innovation and Strategy at OptumHealth. At HealthAdvocate, Dr. Nash led strategy and development of population health programs, including chronic condition support and telemedicine, and was responsible for clinical direction of health data analytics.

About MobileHelp:MobileHelp is a leading provider of mobile Personal Emergency Response Systems (mPERS) and health management solutions. MobileHelp mPERS devices are integrated with nationwide wireless voice, data and GPS technology to provide real-time medical alert monitoring services and expedited personal emergency assistance. In addition, MobileHelp offers proactive health management services through its healthcare division, Clear Arch Health. For more information about MobileHelp, please call 1-800-989-9863 or visit the company website at www.MobileHelp.com.

Please direct inquiries to: Liz Kohler, 414-828-6198 liz.kohler@mobilehelp.com

