Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market In Heavy Electrical Equipment Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Set to grow by USD 1.64 billion during 2021-2025, Technavio's latest market research report estimates the mobile power generation equipment rentals market to register a CAGR of almost 5%. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, ATLAS Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Siemens AG, and United Rentals Inc. are some of the major market participants. Although the increasing infrastructural activities will offer immense growth opportunities, to leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2021-2025: SegmentationMobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market is segmented as below:

Product

Generator



Turbine

Geography

North America



APAC



MEA



Europe



South America

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope

To help businesses improve their market position, the mobile power generation equipment rentals market provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of these vendors include Aggreko Plc, Ashtead Group Plc, Atlas Copco AB, ATLAS Corp., Caterpillar Inc., Cummins Inc., Generac Power Systems Inc., Herc Rentals Inc., Siemens AG, and United Rentals Inc.

The report also covers the following areas:

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market size

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market trends

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market industry analysis

Rising demand from the mining and oil and gas industry is likely to emerge as one of the primary drivers of the market. However, factors such as the increasing competition from microgrids may threaten the growth of the market.

Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the mobile power generation equipment rentals market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Mobile Power Generation Equipment Rentals Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist mobile power generation equipment rentals market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the mobile power generation equipment rentals market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the mobile power generation equipment rentals market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of mobile power generation equipment rentals market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Generator - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Turbine - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Aggreko Plc

Ashtead Group Plc

Atlas Copco AB

ATLAS Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

Cummins Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Herc Rentals Inc.

Siemens AG

United Rentals Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

