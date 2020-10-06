Mobile LED Screen Trailer Company Announces New Product Lineup

URBANDALE, Iowa, Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Insane Impact, the nation's leading provider of retail mobile LED display systems, has announced two new sizes to their MAX Mobile LED product lineup - the MAX 2012 and MAX 2313. These products are the largest in the product lineup with true HD resolutions and the same weather-durable design, turnkey solution and user-friendliness customers experience with any of the MAX models.

"The large sizes of these screens coupled with the high pixel densities allows us to reach resolutions at levels that are rarely seen in the industry. The image detail of the new products combined with the sheer size factor is something that you really need to see in person to truly appreciate," said Jeff Karlix, Director of Retail Operations.

The screens are designed as two separate interlocking segments, allowing for safe road travel and can be comfortably seen from distances of up to 500 feet away.

"Our product continues to evolve to meet the demand of the marketplace. Recently, we have seen an increase in demand for larger screens on the open platform trailer design," says Tod Puetz, Founder and CEO. "As a result, we launched two new sizes and the reception so far couldn't be better."

With the expanded assortment of sizes, Insane Impact's MAX Mobile LED products meets the needs of a variety of experiences and events:

MAX 127 (formerly MAX): The MAX 127 is Insane Impact's flagship product. With a screen size of 12'x7', it is a popular choice for small to medium sized events.

The MAX 127 is Insane Impact's flagship product. With a screen size of 12'x7', it is a popular choice for small to medium sized events. MAX 158 (formerly MAX XL): At 15'x8', the MAX XL can be used for large and small events alike.

At 15'x8', the MAX XL can be used for large and small events alike. MAX 1710 (formerly MAX XXL): The 17'x10' screen is large enough to be seen from up to 300 ft. away making it a great option for larger productions.

The 17'x10' screen is large enough to be seen from up to 300 ft. away making it a great option for larger productions. MAX 2012 (*new): The MAX 2012 boasts a 1280p HD resolution and is one of the largest of its kind.

The MAX 2012 boasts a 1280p HD resolution and is one of the largest of its kind. MAX 2313 (*new):The giant HD MAX 2313 can be seen from distances of over 500 ft. away.

Learn more about Insane Impact's new LED screen trailer lineup here.

Insane Impact is a provider of LED screens for rent, sale, and installation. They were founded in 2015 in Urbandale, Iowa with the mission to create community and enhance experiences with industry leading products and services. Since then, they have quickly expanded to be an industry leader with a worldwide reach.

Contact: Ryan Meighan563.271.9009 255944@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-led-screen-trailer-company-announces-new-product-lineup-301146234.html

SOURCE Insane Impact