Mobile Health Launches Respirator Fit Test Site To Simplify OSHA Compliance

Respiratorfittest.com makes it easy for businesses to obtain online medical evaluations and Respirator Fit Tests, required by OSHA.

NEW YORK, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Occupational health provider Mobile Health has launched RespiratorFitTest.com, a one-stop site for OSHA-mandated medical evaluations and Respirator Fit Tests.

Mobile Health has launched RespiratorFitTest.com, a one-stop site for OSHA-mandated medical evaluations and RFTs.

Medical evaluations ensure workers are medically able to wear an N95 respirator. Respirator Fit Tests ensure the proper fitting of workers' N95s and other half-face masks, protecting them from airborne hazards, including COVID-19.

"Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, many more employers must comply with OSHA Respiratory Protection requirements," said James Anderson, Mobile Health Chief Sales Officer. "Our new site provides employers with an end-to-end Respirator Fit Test program that includes online medical evaluations and our tailored fit test solutions."

Mobile Health clients can choose on-site fit testing for large groups, self-administered fit testing using its innovative FIT KIT ™, or individual fit test appointments at 4,500+ locations nationwide, Anderson said.

Pandemic Fuels Fit Test Demand, Inspires FIT KIT(TM)COVID-19 intensified demand for respiratory protection, leading Mobile Health to perform more than 175,000 Respirator Fit Tests in recent months. The experience inspired Mobile Health to create its dedicated Fit Test site and its pioneering, affordable FIT KIT ™.

Mobile Health designed FIT KIT to support smaller businesses faced with changing OSHA requirements and the need to protect their workers. The economical FIT KIT contains everything businesses need to fit test workers themselves and connects them to live training by Mobile Health fit test experts.

Online Medical Evaluations and Custom PortalOnline medical evaluations, accessible through a custom portal, expedite medical pre-clearance of fit test candidates by Mobile Health clinicians. The portal allows clients to customize their medical evaluation questionnaire as well as track and monitor employee test results.

"We built these online tools to simplify the Respirator Fit Testing process and OSHA compliance," said Anderson. "They reflect our ongoing investment in technology to provide fast, efficient health screenings and create a seamless client experience."

Online medical evaluations are standard with Mobile Health fit testing and also available as a standalone service, he said.

To learn more about Mobile Health Respirator Fit Testing and online medical evaluations, visit RespiratorFitTest.com.

About Mobile HealthMobile Health has been a trusted employee screening and occupational health provider for more than 37 years. Mobile Health's scalable, customizable and on-site health screening solutions provide employers with a healthier, safer and more productive workforce. Mobile Health's 4,500+ clinics across the United States and on-site events see over 500,000 patients per year. For more information, visit MobileHealth.com.

Media contact information: Dave Schramm Chief Marketing Officer (269) 270-6677 dschramm@mobilehealth.net

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-health-launches-respirator-fit-test-site-to-simplify-osha-compliance-301309256.html

SOURCE Mobile Health