Mobile Health Announces 8-year Preferred Partner Agreement With Anthem Blue Cross And Blue Shield

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobile Health, the digital health and wellbeing solution that makes it simple for employers to create cultures of health for their employees and their family members, announced today it has signed an eight-year agreement to be the Preferred Partner for employer health and wellbeing program customization for Sydney, the member engagement tool offered to members of Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield's plans.

Sydney is an AI-powered, digital health and wellbeing consumer platform that provides a personalized and simplified healthcare experience for health plan members through market leading technology and artificial intelligence. The combination of Sydney and Mobile Health will enable employers to customize health and wellbeing programs natively within Sydney to support each employer's unique culture of health.

"We believe it is important to give consumers access to platforms, such as Sydney, that deliver engaging, personalized healthcare experiences that help people lead healthier lives," said Samir Bhatt, Staff Vice President, Digital Solutions at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield. "Mobile Health was born in the cloud and its innovative products are a great addition to our digital platform for health and wellbeing."

Mobile Health is the only low code provider of digital health and wellbeing products, uniquely providing the flexibility to enable employers with quick and easy customization driving outstanding adoption, engagement, and outcomes.

"Since the COVID 19 pandemic, 65% of employees have a negative perception of their overall wellbeing, and 2 in 5 are experiencing symptoms of burn out. Employers and employees need help. Sydney and Mobile Health are here to support them as they rebuild their cultures of health," said John Halloran, CEO and Founder of Mobile Health.

About Mobile HealthMobile Health is a digital health and wellbeing solution that makes it simple for employers to create healthy cultures for their employees. With Mobile Health, you can deliver a seamless wellbeing journey for employees and generate data-driven insights to control costs better. Discover how at www.mobilehealthconsumer.com .

