Mobile Car Repair Company Gives DFW Women The Upper Hand

DALLAS and FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the hiring of Teri Gordon as Chief Marketing Officer, UcarMobile has set its sights on mobile car repair for women. "Women have been ignored or - worse - insulted for far too long when it comes to auto repairs. We at UcarMobile are going to fix that!" said Gordon. Gordon holds a Kellogg MBA and brings decades of marketing experience to the company. Her mission is to tell the UcarMobile story of transparency, convenience, and trust to female vehicle owners throughout Texas.

"Women have been ignored or - worse - insulted for far too long when it comes to auto repairs."

Another key addition to UcarMobile is Beth Huddleston, an alumna of Harvard Business School, McKinsey and Company, and Uber. These two women hope to change the car repair business. They understand what it's like to be a time-strapped businesswoman, mom, and wife. "Personal time is scarce, especially since Covid," commented Huddleston. "We want to make it easy and convenient for women to have their vehicles repaired," she added. Now, through the UcarMobile website, women can get an estimate for a car repair or service and schedule a trained, certified mechanic to come to their home or office. This buys them back hours of personal time and even more peace of mind.

"Women have been taken advantage of by car mechanics just because we don't care to know all the intricate details that make up a car," says Gordon. Studies have shown that repair shops upcharge women, whom they perceive as unsophisticated and ill-informed. UcarMobile aims to end this inequity through transparency. The UcarMobile estimating feature tells consumers how much on average they should expect to pay for specific car repairs in their area, regardless of gender. "Information is power," Gordon added.

https://ucarmobile.com/mobile-services

The UcarMobile website ( www.ucarmobile.com) has been redesigned to cater to women. The look and feel is brighter and cleaner. The website provides information that will help women learn more about car maintenance and issue diagnosis. Helping others has always been the mantra at UcarMobile. "We provide great service at a fair price from a company you can trust," says co-founder Tony Belgameh. UcarMobile, which currently services the DFW area, is growing quickly and plans to expand to Houston, Austin and San Antonio in the near future.

UcarMobile

UcarMobile, a mobile car repair and maintenance service, currently serves the DFW area.

Contact: Teri Gordon2145078273 terigordonkellogg@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-car-repair-company-gives-dfw-women-the-upper-hand-301395526.html

SOURCE UcarMobile