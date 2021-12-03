Mobile And Fixed Operators Are Gradually Establishing "Beachheads" In Each Other's Core Markets

CAMPBELL, Calif., Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- New this week: Mobile Experts released a report that explores the state of Fixed Mobile Convergence in the U.S. telecommunications market through 2024.

The 60-page report provides a five-year forecast of the fixed and mobile broadband market, including service revenue, subscriber connections, fixed and mobile cost-per-GB, and pricing trends. In particular, the report focuses on the premium pricing for mobile services, or the 'mobility premium.'

"Large tier-1 operators have long been exploring ways to interwork fixed and mobile networks for seamless voice, data, and video services. As mobile transitions to 5G, those tier-1 operators are driving the FMC architecture framework deeper into the network with 5G Core as the "anchor" and as fixed and mobile access networks get disaggregated and virtualized," commented Principal Analyst Kyung Mun.

According to the report, the average U.S. household consumes more than 11 times more data over the fixed network as compared to mobile access. The COVID pandemic contributed to a peak in this trend last year as more Americans relied on their fixed networks at home. Despite this, U.S. consumers place roughly 20x more value on mobile broadband over fixed access according to the study from Mobile Experts, which compared service revenue generated from actual GB delivered.

"The FMC outlook in the U.S. is relatively modest, but based on the current dynamic in the market, technical FMC will grow gradually over the next few years as FMC leverages mobile network architecture as the framework," stated Principal Analyst Kyung Mun. "Key motivations for service providers to engage with FMC include cost savings, churn reduction, new convergent services, service bundling, and seamless handover between mobile and fixed services. This new report includes detailed breakdowns of each of these aspects of the growing market."

This report includes 43 charts and diagrams that illustrate a detailed breakdown of Fixed Mobile Convergence through 2024.

For more about this report, click here.

About Mobile Experts Inc. :

Mobile Experts provides insightful market analysis for the mobile infrastructure and mobile handset markets. Our analysts are true Experts, who remain focused on topics where each analyst has 25 years of experience or more. Research topics center on technology introduction for radio frequency (RF) and communications innovation. Recent publications include: Fixed Mobile Convergence, Edge Computing, In-Building Wireless, CIoT, URLLC, Macro Base Station Transceivers, Small Cells, VRAN, and Private LTE.

Contact: Rachel Winningham Mobile Experts Inc. 325207@email4pr.com +1 (408) 374-0690 www.mobile-experts.net

View original content: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobile-and-fixed-operators-are-gradually-establishing-beachheads-in-each-others-core-markets-301436935.html

SOURCE Mobile Experts