Mnet Health Announces Acquisition Of One Medical Passport, Inc.

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mnet Health, an industry leader in patient financial solutions for hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASC), has announced the acquisition of One Medical Passport, Inc. The deal, which officially closed on October 1, 2021 brings together two innovative market leaders to create one of the largest footprints within the ASC space.

Serving millions of patients annually, Mnet Health is the preferred vendor to leading ASC management companies throughout the country. The acquisition of One Medical Passport, Inc. further positions the company to deliver unparalleled technology, services, and economic benefits to its customers.

With the acquisition, the organization will now serve nearly 1,500 total facilities nationwide. The combined offerings will streamline the patient experience from registration through patient financial solutions. The front-end SaaS solution, combined with high-touch payment services, creates a seamless patient, staff, and organizational experience for the ASC market.

"This deal effectively raises the bar on offerings that were previously available within the industry. Our team wakes up every day thinking about how to make the healthcare experience better. We identified several gaps in how patients schedule, register, engage and pay - and we solved these challenges," said Derek Smith, CEO, Mnet Health. "Beyond the offering, what excites me most is the unparalleled commitment to patient and staff-satisfaction that each organization has demonstrated separately. Together, we deliver a frictionless patient experience, create significant operational synergies, especially for nurses, and generate tangible financial returns for our ASC partners. "

"At One Medical Passport, Inc, we have passionately created technology solutions from a physician's point-of-view that empower ASCs to deliver the best care possible while improving patient experience and staff satisfaction," said Stephen Punzak, MD, founder and CEO. "In Mnet, we couldn't have found a better home for our clients, one which will afford us new levels of investment and resources for our clinical solution. We are beyond thrilled to join the Mnet family—a team who has demonstrated a similar, unwavering commitment to the ASC community. Together, I believe we are a perfect fit to reach a new level of value for the financial health of our partners and most importantly, the health of their patients.

About Mnet Health.We believe every patient deserves a helpful, transparent, easy-to-navigate financial experience in healthcare. Mnet is the premier revenue cycle management & technology provider to the surgical industry. Mnet provides customized patient-pay solutions to surgical hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers. Mnet Health partners with over 900 surgical facilities nationwide and is the preferred vendor to the leading ASC management companies in the US both directly with and in support of centralized billing offices. Mnet's tailor-made brand, PaySUITE, is a white-labeled payment technology platform that helps surgical facilities, and their providers grow their business by helping patients pay. Mnet's patient-pay solutions significantly increase self-pay collections while creating a better financial experience for patients. For more information, visit mnethealth.com.

About One Medical Passport, Inc. One Medical Passport is the leading provider of cloud-based workflow solutions to the ambulatory surgery industry. 1MP is dedicated to continuously improving outpatient surgery for patients, staff and physicians alike. For more information visit, https://1mp.com/.

MTS Health Partners, L.P. served as exclusive financial advisor and TCF Law Group, PLLC and Soloway Schwartz, LLC served as legal advisors to One Medical Passport and DLA Piper served as transaction counsel to Mnet Health.

For More Information John Gonda616-309-4888 JGonda@sage-growth.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mnet-health-announces-acquisition-of-one-medical-passport-inc-301392353.html

SOURCE Mnet Health