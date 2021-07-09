MNB Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: MNBO), Holding Company Of Mission National Bank, San Francisco, CA Announces Appointment Of Directors, President, And Chief Lending Officer

MNB Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: MNBO) (the "Company"), holding company of Mission National Bank, San Francisco, CA (the "Bank"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jarhett Blonien as a Director of the Company and the Bank.

MNB Holdings Corporation (OTCQB: MNBO) (the "Company"), holding company of Mission National Bank, San Francisco, CA (the "Bank"), is pleased to announce the appointment of Jarhett Blonien as a Director of the Company and the Bank. Ming Chow has also been promoted to the role of President of the Company and the Bank as well as a Director of the Bank. Rashmi Singh has been promoted to Chief Lending Officer of the Bank.

"We are pleased to have Mr. Blonien join the Company's Board of Directors, and to recognize the leadership of two of our executive officers, Mr. Ming Chow and Ms. Rashmi Singh, through their promotions to Director and President of the Bank, and Chief Lending Officer of the Bank, respectively," stated JoAnne Loughlin, Chairman of the Board. "Mr. Blonien brings additional legal and political expertise and connections to the Company and the Bank. Mr. Chow has been serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer of the Company and the Bank since 2013, serving as a member of the Executive Committee and leading the staff during times of transition and challenges. Ms. Singh has been with the Bank since 2019 and has been strategic in developing and maintaining the Bank's relationship based portfolio of loans and deposits."

Mr. Blonien is a government relations attorney with J. Blonien A Professional Law Corporation. Mr. Blonien has years of experience working at various levels of state government and has spent his career mastering the legislative process, forming relationships with key players and learning how to creatively implement successful strategies amidst a constantly evolving political landscape. Mr. Blonien is a recognized expert in gaming and government law. Mr. Blonien's practice area covers issues such as health care, local government, land use, financial institutions, water and environmental issues. Prior to starting his own business, Mr. Blonien served under Kamala Harris in the California Department of Justice as a Deputy Attorney General. The focus of his public sector legal work included environmental, criminal, and civil rights issues. Prior to working in the Attorney General's Office, Mr. Blonien attended Santa Clara University where he received both his Bachelors of Science and Juris Doctorate degrees. Mr. Blonien is a member of the California State Bar.

Mr. Chow has over 20 years of experience having held a number of executive and senior positions with community banks in California, Nevada, and Arizona, ranging from $200 million to $3 billion in total assets. Mr. Chow received a Master of Business Administration from Queens University of Charlotte and a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte. Mr. Chow is also a graduate of the Pacific Coast Banking School at the University of Washington.

Ms. Singh has over 20 years of regulated banking experience in the San Francisco Bay Area. She has spent the first ten years of her career lending to tech companies at Silicon Valley Bank, whereas in the last ten years she has been regional manager at United Business Bank, lending to a diverse set of businesses and against multiple property types across California. She brings domain expertise in lending to Hospitality, Fast Food businesses, Non-profit, schools as well as other special use properties. During this tenure, she has originated and managed over $500 million in commercial loans and over $100 million in deposits, mostly in Northern California.

Mission National Bank (MNB) was established in 1982 with a mission of serving the underserved. Banking services are provided through a branch in San Francisco, CA which is located in an eligible census tract, classified by high distress, and gives MNB a pulse on its target market.

MNB provides business checking, business lending and personal banking services to underserved groups in the Mission District and surrounding neighborhoods in the San Francisco Bay Area, including minority owned small businesses and niche retailers.

MNB is a FDIC-insured Minority Depository Institution (MDI) and a Certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) by the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

MNB has been awarded the Bank Enterprise Award (BEA) in 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2020 by the Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI) Fund.

