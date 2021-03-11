MNA Nurses And Healthcare Professionals Endorse Annissa Essaibi George For Boston Mayor

CANTON, Mass., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), a 23,000-member union of nurses and healthcare professionals - the largest and most effective voice on nursing and healthcare in the Commonwealth since its founding...

CANTON, Mass., March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Massachusetts Nurses Association (MNA), a 23,000-member union of nurses and healthcare professionals - the largest and most effective voice on nursing and healthcare in the Commonwealth since its founding in 1903 - has endorsed Annissa Essaibi George for Mayor of Boston because of her strong public health leadership and ongoing support of frontline nurses and healthcare professionals.

"MNA nurses and healthcare professionals are proud to endorse Annissa Essaibi George for Boston Mayor because she stands with us for safer patient care and more equitable public health," said Katie Murphy, MNA President and an ICU nurse at Brigham and Women's Hospital. "Just as MNA nurses and healthcare professionals have always been on the frontlines of healthcare - during the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond - Annissa has long dedicated herself to improving public health by elevating and meeting the social, environmental and emotional needs of all Boston residents."

" Annissa Essaibi George will be a fantastic mayor for everyone who lives and works in Boston," said Ellen MacInnis, a Brighton resident and emergency department nurse at St. Elizabeth's Medical Center, member of the hospital's MNA Bargaining Committee and member of the MNA Board of Directors. "Annissa has had our backs when nurses have fought for safe patient care, and she has been a strong advocate for healthcare workers during the COVID-19 pandemic. When we sought safe and adequate staffing at St. Elizabeth's last year just before the pandemic hit, Annissa listened to our concerns and cast a vote in support of our efforts. Annissa is a powerful advocate for her constituents and MNA nurses are excited to support her."

"Our nurses' commitment to this city is unparalleled," said Essaibi George. "Nurses show up. Before, during, and after a global pandemic, they show up day after day, night after night, to keep our residents safe and healthy. I'm proud to stand by their side as we continue to increase access to quality care, tackle health disparities, fight for workers' rights, address our mental and behavioral health crisis, and ensure a safe, happy, and healthy future for every single Bostonian."

Since her first days on the Boston City Council, Annissa has fought to place at least one full-time nurse and one full-time social-emotional support specialist in every public school. She has also led the Council's response to the opioid epidemic, the homelessness crisis, and insufficient mental health care in Boston. Annissa has fiercely advocated for increasing the number of safe collection sites for sharps across the City of Boston, expanding access to mental health resources, challenging the stigma of addiction, rebuilding the Long Island Bridge and creating a recovery campus, and ensuring mental health clinicians become a part of each Boston Police Department precinct.

Visit www.annissaforboston.com to learn more.

MassNurses.org │ Facebook.com/MassNurses │ Twitter.com/MassNurses │ Instagram.com/MassNurses

Founded in 1903, the Massachusetts Nurses Association is the largest union of registered nurses in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Its 23,000 members advance the nursing profession by fostering high standards of nursing practice, promoting the economic and general welfare of nurses in the workplace, projecting a positive and realistic view of nursing, and by lobbying the Legislature and regulatory agencies on health care issues affecting nurses and the public.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mna-nurses-and-healthcare-professionals-endorse-annissa-essaibi-george-for-boston-mayor-301245645.html

SOURCE Massachusetts Nurses Association