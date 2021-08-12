MN Custom Homes Donates Proceeds To Jubilee REACH

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MN CUSTOM HOMES ,the state's largest private homebuilder specializing in single-family, infill homesites, is pleased to announce that proceeds from the recent sale of its home at 1304 142 nd Place SE in Bellevue, Washington will be donated to Bellevue-based nonprofit Jubilee REACH for its in-school and community outreach programs. Thirty-four subcontractors and vendors contributed discounts and donations to further increase the gift.

Jubilee will turn those funds into game-changing assistance for local families, and students who normally struggle to make ends meet. The nonprofit helps local schools host safe and enriching before- and after-school programs, providing English as a Second Language (ESL) families with access to classes, health care and legal services. Its thrift store offers affordable household goods, clothing and groceries to families, and Jubilee hosts community-building events, such as its annual Festival of the Trees holiday fundraising celebration.

In addition to this financial gift to Jubilee, MN Custom Home's entire staff and many subcontractors volunteer their time during Jubilee's annual Service Days, refurbishing tired homes for the elderly or disabled. When the COVID pandemic began, Jubilee added new services to its mission, including providing basic needs, like groceries and personal-hygiene items, to hundreds of families in the community, as well as continuing to provide some financial assistance to eligible families.

"It's our strong desire to invest in our Eastside community where we live and work," MN's co-founder Shaun McFadden explains. "We have a heart for improving schools and assisting families in need, so the perfect partner is Jubilee REACH, because they share those values, partnering with Bellevue schools, helping struggling families and students."

Founded in 2011 by Bellevue natives McFadden and Joe Naeseth, MN Custom Homes is celebrating its 10 th anniversary this year. During that time MN has built 157 single family homes throughout the Greater Puget Sound's Eastside communities of Kirkland, Bellevue and Redmond. With housing in short supply in the region and demand at an all-time high, the company expects to add another 70 homes to that figure in 2021 alone and is projecting more than 100 to come online in 2022.

Recognized as one of Washington's top 100 best workplaces in 2021, MN Custom Homes currently employs more than 70 people throughout the organization and is looking to hire additional staff.

"We've got a long-term approach to our business model and plan on serving the Greater Eastside for the next 50 years," says McFadden.

About MN Custom Homes

MN Custom Homes builds luxury, single family residences among Greater Seattle's Eastside communities. Focusing on quality craftsmanship and cutting-edge innovations, MN Custom Homes' designs include a blend of modern innovation and timeless style with open floor plans, great spaces for entertaining and outdoor covered living areas for life in the Pacific Northwest. In 2021 the company was recognized as one of the 100 best workplaces in Washington.

