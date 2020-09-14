MLive Media Group Matches Advertising Investments Of Clients Through 2021

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The experience of the past months powered MLive Media Group's development of a matching grant program for advertisers through the summer of 2020. From June through August, hundreds of businesses took advantage of the matching grant. Today MLive announces that matching advertising will be available through 2021.

Our MLive Team shares the community's sense of hope as we return to school, adjust our expectations, and look ahead to the holiday season. Businesses will most certainly face a changed community landscape with unique challenges through the fall and winter. "Our community continues to need our support. We must rise to the challenge to be partners in every sense: offering proven strategies, support through uncertainty, and a helping hand for advertisers growing their business with us," said MLive's President and Chief Revenue Officer, Tim Gruber. "We have a deep responsibility to our communities to find creative ways to support their evolving needs, and these matching grants can help at a time when it is needed most."

While the summer program, offered from June through August, 2020, included a 1:1 match on qualifying advertising, this new program provides a tiered approach, with increasing benefits over time. Information can be found at www.mlivecares.com or through a representative of MLive Media Group.

MLive Media Group is the sister company to MLive, with eight publications comprising The Ann Arbor News, The Bay City Times, The Flint Journal, The Grand Rapids Press, Jackson Citizen Patriot, Kalamazoo Gazette, Muskegon Chronicle, and The Saginaw News, and Michigan's number one news and information site MLive.com. For almost 200 years our journalists have provided the residents of Michigan with locally relevant news, sports and entertainment coverage. Whether investigating crucial stories or finding the best that Michigan has to offer, we strive to be both an observer and advocate for our local communities.

