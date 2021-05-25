MJ Holdings Clarifies The Timing Of The Sale Of Its Healthier Choices Management Corp. Common Stock

MJ Holdings clarifies its previous press release dated May 25, 2021 to explain the sale of its HCMC common stock was completed in February 2021.

Las Vegas, NV, May 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJ Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink: MJNE) a diversified holding company, which through its subsidiaries, provides cultivation and production services to the regulated cannabis industry, clarified that it sold shares of Healthier Choices Management Corp. common stock in February of 2021 and it has not engaged in any recent market transactions in the HCMC stock.

About MJ Holdings, Inc.

MJ Holdings Inc. (OTCPK: MJNE) is a diversified holding company providing services to the regulated cannabis industry. Through our subsidiaries we provide cultivation and production management services as well as infrastructure sales and development. The Company is in the process of acquiring State of Nevada issued cannabis cultivation and production licenses. In addition to its proprietary cultivation and production, the Company plans to engage with third party management service entities to cultivate cannabis on land owned by the Company at The Farm in the Amargosa Valley, NV.

Company Contact:Roger Bloss, Interim-CEO roger@mjholdingsinc.com(805) 796-6663

Media Contact:Raquel Heras, NisonCo PR raquel@nisonco.com(877) 647-6626