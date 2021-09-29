MiZ Company Limited Publishes Review Article On Discovery Of Diatomic Molecule That Overcomes Diseases Caused By Chronic Inflammation, Incurable By Modern Medicine

KAMAKURA, Japan, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

- Parkinson's Disease, Viral Pneumonia, Pancreatic Cancer, Chronic Kidney Disease, Artificial Dialysis -

A paper titled "The overlooked benefits of hydrogen-producing bacteria. -Super beneficial Bacteria-," submitted by MiZ Company Limited (MiZ Co., Ltd.) and co-authored by the University of California, Berkeley, and Keio University, was accepted in Medical Gas Research (STM Publishing Group Ltd.) on August 30, 2021. In addition, a paper on substances that inhibit chronic inflammation before the onset of disease was published on July 4, 2021 ("Molecular Hydrogen as a Novel Protective Agent against Pre-Symptomatic Diseases," International Journal of Molecular Science). In order to achieve a long and healthy life, chronic inflammation, the cause of all diseases, must be quelled. The prolonged state of chronic inflammation is called "Mibyou" in Oriental medicine, but modern medicine has no means to cure Mibyou. MiZ Co., Ltd. has recently discovered a method to suppress this chronic inflammation and has published a comprehensive review. The viewpoints of MiZ Co., Ltd.'s review articles and other papers are as follows.

Super beneficial bacteria

While intestinal bacteria can be classified into "beneficial bacteria" and "harmful bacteria," it is difficult to clearly explain the mechanisms by which "beneficial bacteria" bring benefits to human health. This issue can be addressed by focusing on hydrogen produced by hydrogen-producing bacteria in the intestines. Since the concentration of hydrogen in exhaled air is high in Japanese centenarians, hydrogen produced by hydrogen-producing bacteria is thought to contribute to their longevity. In addition, patients with Parkinson's disease and dementia have a low percentage of hydrogen-producing bacteria, Bacteroides, which suggests that hydrogen protects the brain. Hydrogen may contribute to the longevity of naked mole rats because hydrogen-producing bacteria predominate in the intestinal bacteria of the animal that Calico LLC is studying.

*Reference1. Yusuke Ichikawa et al. The overlooked benefits of hydrogen-producing bacteria. -Super beneficial Bacteria-. Medical Gas Research, in press.

Transcending the Limits of Modern Medicine

Modern medicine is rushing to develop a single drug or treatment for a single disease. MiZ Co., Ltd. would like to argue loudly that modern medicine based on such "elemental reductionism" has reached its limits. The causes of Parkinson's disease, cancer, and mental disorders, including dementia, which modern medicine cannot alleviate, can be attributed to hydroxyl radicals (-OH) generated inside mitochondria. MiZ Co., Ltd. has discovered a molecule that converts hydroxyl radicals (-OH), the causative agent of all intractable diseases, into water molecules (H2O) inside the mitochondria where they originate. That molecule is molecular hydrogen (H2).

*Reference1. Shin-ichi Hirano et al. A "Philosophical Molecule," Hydrogen May Overcome Senescence and Intractable Diseases. Medical Gas Research 2020, vol 10, (1) Pages 47-49 (URL: https://www.medgasres.com/text.asp?2020/10/1/47/279983)

Overcoming chronic inflammation and pre-symptomatic diseases

Mibyou, or pre-symptomatic disease, refers to a state of health in which a disease is slowly developing in the body, yet the symptoms are not apparent. In modern medicine, a typical example of an undiagnosed disease is an inflammatory disease caused by chronic inflammation. Since chronic inflammation is involved in many diseases, it is not an exaggeration to say that "chronic inflammation is the root of all diseases." Modern medicine can control acute inflammatory diseases, but it cannot control chronic inflammatory diseases. Molecular hydrogen (H2) has been shown to be effective in treating chronic inflammation by removing hydroxyl radicals (-OH), a reactive oxygen species in mitochondria. Although modern medicine cannot detect or treat "Mibyou," H2 can inhibit the pathogenesis of untreated diseases, and is therefore expected to be a new protective agent.

*References1. Shin-ichi Hirano et al. Potential Therapeutic Applications of Hydrogen in Chronic Inflammatory Diseases: Possible Inhibiting Role on Mitochondrial Stress. International Journal of Molecular Science, 2021, 22, 2549. (URL: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/5/2549)2. Haru Yamamoto et al. Molecular Hydrogen as a Novel Protective Agent against Pre-Symptomatic Diseases. International Journal of Molecular Science, 2021, 22, 7211 (URL: https://www.mdpi.com/1422-0067/22/13/7211)

The safety of hydrogen

Hydrogen does not have any of the side effects of pharmaceuticals, but the only thing to be aware of is its explosive nature. Although it is dangerous to use explosive materials in hospitals and homes, MiZ Co., Ltd. has discovered that hydrogen does not explode if the concentration is less than 10%. Although there are hydrogen gas inhalers with explosive concentrations on the market, such potentially explosive hydrogen gas inhalers should be removed from the market.

*Reference1. Ryosuke Kurokawa et al. Preventing explosions of hydrogen gas inhalers. Medical Gas Research, 9 (3):160-162, 2019. (URL: https://www.medgasres.com/text.asp?2019/9/3/160/266996)

YouTube: Hindenburg Disaster and Hydrogen Medicine - YouTube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aUPGRegumsM&t=1s

Challenges for neurological diseases

Parkinson's disease is also caused by hydroxyl radicals generated in the mitochondria. Parkinson's disease is particularly troublesome because the substantia nigra of the midbrain, the focal point of Parkinson's disease, is located in the center of the brain. It is difficult to deliver drugs to the center of the brain because of the blood-brain barrier and the invasive nature of stem cell transplantation. Molecular hydrogen solves all of these problems. In the substantia nigra of the midbrain, the neurotransmitter dopamine is produced, but in the midbrain of Parkinson's disease patients, iron ions that catalyze hydroxyl radicals accumulate in the substantia nigra, and the hydroxyl radicals produced by the Fenton reaction destroy dopamine. Molecular hydrogen quickly reaches the substantia nigra due to its excellent diffusivity, and converts the hydroxyl radicals generated there into water molecules. Metabolites of drugs that have completed their role as medicines require drug design to eliminate them from the brain, but this is not necessary for molecular hydrogen. However, this is not necessary with molecular hydrogen, as excess hydrogen is naturally released by diffusion, and the metabolites of hydrogen and hydroxyl radicals are water molecules. There are many famous people, such as movie actors, who suffer from Parkinson's disease, and hydrogen could be of help to them.

*Reference1. Yusuke Ichikawa et al. Provisional title: Realizing Brain Therapy with "Smart Medicine" (in preparation)

About MiZ Company Limited (MiZ Co., Ltd.)

For 30 years, MiZ Co., Ltd. has been conducting research and development in Kamakura, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan, on ways to fundamentally treat diseases caused by chronic inflammation, with the theme of "healthy longevity." In April 2021, MiZ Inc. was established as a new base in Silicon Valley. MiZ Co., Ltd. focused on molecular hydrogen as a molecule that has the potential to cure diseases caused by chronic inflammation. In the first place, primitive life on the ancient earth was born from hydrogen and used hydrogen as an energy source. The chemical structure of molecular hydrogen is the simplest diatomic molecule, but MiZ Co., Ltd. has discovered that this simplicity can be a substance that can break the conventional wisdom of modern medicine.

Official website:MiZ Co., Ltd.: https://www.e-miz.co.jp/english/index.html MiZ Inc.: https://miz-inc.com

