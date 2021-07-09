Mixpanel Ranked As Leader In 15 Categories For G2's Summer 2021 Rankings

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The G2 Awards rank the best software companies based on authentic reviews from users. The Leader award recognizes the top choices in dozens of categories with detailed feedback from product managers, marketers, and engineers. Mixpanel was also recognized for being a High Performer and received a high rating from users across a number of analytics categories for delivering the best results, being the easiest to do business with, and leading in specific regions.

The awards are validation from customers that Mixpanel continues to lead in the product analytics category.

"At Mixpanel, we celebrate when we are able to create value for our users and that's why the summer G2 Crowd awards are particularly special to us. It gives us more fuel to keep innovating and contributing to our customers' success." Amir Movafaghi, CEO

Best Results, Small-Businessin Product Analytics Leader, Small-Businessin E-Commerce Analytics, Product Analytics, Mobile Analytics, Mobile App Analytics and Digital Analytics Momentum Leader in E-Commerce Analytics Regional Leaderin Asia Digital Analytics, Asia Mobile App Analytics, Asia Pacific Digital Analytics, and Europe Mobile App Analytics High Performerin India Digital Analytics and Asia Pacific E-Commerce Mid-Market Leaderin Product Analytics, Mobile Analytics, and Digital Analytics Easiest to do business within Enterprise Mobile Analytics Enterprise Leaderin Mobile Analytics

"These rankings reflect the investments that Mixpanel has put into improving the UX for customers, empowering users to easily access data-driven insights to innovate in building winning products. The dedication to improving the self-serve experience tripled Mixpanel's NPS score in just 18 months," says Mixpanel VP of Product and Design, Neil Rahilly.

"Users are engaging from day one," Rahilly said. "That's one reason why we are most proud of the award ' Users Love Us!' It really speaks to the core of our mission as a company."

What Mixpanel customers are saying:

Ease of use:

"Mixpanel is extremely user friendly and easy to use, very intuitive and provides a lot of useful reports which are built into the platform." - Talia Soen , Happy Things

, Happy Things "Mixpanel is a fast and extremely user friendly user analytics tool." - Abhay S, Growth consultant

"Easy to use interface with tons of features." - Jaideep Tibrewala , GlideInvest

Depth of analysis:

"First and foremost, the product is super powerful yet intuitive and straightforward to use." - Rodberg Hallal, Equity Bee

"The details that you get from the different reporting systems is astonishing. You can visualize your funnels, get detailed analytics on how users use a specific feature in your app, and even do experiments where you compare how well a new app feature was received by your existing users." - Adam Abderisak, Avidnote

Speed of innovation:

"Engineering team is very agile - feels like they're always coming out with new releases." - Gemma Cipriani-Espineira , Chili Piper

, Chili Piper "The UI is really intuitive, for a non data user, I get weekly updates on email and the support is very prompt and we get regular new releases of the product." - Sharma Abhay , Fampay

For additional information about Mixpanel, visit the website and check out the blog for more details on product-led growth and data-backed decisions.

About Mixpanel:

Mixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better products through data. With its powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience.

