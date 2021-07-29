Mixpanel, Leading Products Analytics Company, Names Jake Mars Senior Vice President Of Global Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mixpanel , the leading product analytics company, announced it has named Jake Mars as Senior Vice President of Global Sales. Mars brings an impressive history in sales and leadership to the position, including previously working at Alteryx, where he was instrumental in increasing sales from $130M to over $500M in three years. Multiple departments at Mixpanel, with over 80 employees, will be reporting to Mars including sales, partnerships, sales engineering, solution architects, and sales operations.

Mars' immediate goals include rapidly scaling the company to further its industry leadership position and enhancing Mixpanel's customer acquisition activities to grow demand in targeted markets. As the need for product analytics rapidly increases, Mixpanel is uniquely positioned to define the market and the addition of Mars represents a major hire to help the company reach its potential.

"I believe that product analytics are critical for any company seeking to grow and succeed, and that is why I am proud to join the team at Mixpanel, as the company's knowledge, insights and tools for product analytics are unmatched," said Jake Mars. "Mixpanel is the market leader in analytics and understands that better products will attract, retain, and convert more customers, and that is what will lead to increased sales. Together, with my team at Mixpanel, we will bring product analytics to a wider audience than ever."

"When looking to fill the role of Senior Vice President of Sales at Mixpanel, Jake stood out from the pack with amazing experience combined with the ability to lead teams that have had immediate impacts on sales and partnerships," said Amir Movafaghi, CEO at Mixpanel. "We know that Jake will help Mixpanel strategically grow its business, while introducing product analytics to a wide range of new customers."

About MixpanelMixpanel helps companies measure what matters, make decisions fast, and build better products through data. With our powerful, self-serve product analytics solution, teams can easily analyze how and why people engage, convert, and retain—in real-time, across devices—to improve their user experience.

Mixpanel serves over 26,000 companies from different industries around the world, including Expedia, Uber, Ancestry, DocuSign, and Lemonade. Headquartered in San Francisco, Mixpanel has offices in New York, Seattle, Austin, London, Barcelona, and Singapore. For more information, visit: www.mixpanel.com .

