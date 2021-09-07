Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market To Record Growth Worth $ 249.74 Million With Adidas AG, And Century LLC Emerging As Highest Revenue-Generating Market Participants |17,000 Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography-Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering.

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Mixed Martial Arts Equipment Market by Product, Distribution Channel, End-user, and Geography-Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

The potential growth difference for the mixed martial arts equipment market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 249.74 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The growing awareness about the need for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and increasing use of fitness trackers have increased the adoption of mixed martial arts equipment in recent years. However, the popularity of alternative sports will challenge market growth.

The mixed martial arts equipment market report is segmented by product (MMA gloves, protective gear, and training equipment), end-user (individual and organization), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography ( North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Moreover, North America will be the leading region with 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The US is the key revenue-generating economy of the MMA equipment market due to an increase in the number of professional boxing clubs and tournaments.

Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

adidas AG

Century LLC

Combat Brands LLC

FAIRTEX EQUIPMENT CO. LTD.

Hayabusa Fightwear Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

