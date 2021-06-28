Mixed Dimensions Brings Games To Life Through Unity Verified Solutions Program

SAN MATEO, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blending the digital and physical worlds, Mixed Dimensions, the leading digital to physical 3D collectible printing solution, today announced it has joined the Unity Verified Solutions Program. For the first time ever, developers can offer players customizable figures of characters from their favorite Made with Unity games.

"Our technology makes it extremely simple for game developers and publishers to offer high quality personalized and unique collectibles to their fans and brings a lot of opportunity to Unity developers," said John Vifian, President, Mixed Dimensions. "By making the process seamless, Unity game developers have access to a turnkey solution that increases player engagement and retention."

Mixed Dimensions' GamePrint SDK has been verified by Unity to ensure it is optimized for the latest versions of Unity editor. Via the Unity Asset Store, developers now have access to a solution that will enable them to provide on-demand access to full-color 3D printed figurines of in-game characters and objects to their players. This provides developers the ability to produce stunning figures that fans can customize themselves, specifically providing:

Model Capture: Accurately capture 3D model where and when developers decide within their game

Accurately capture 3D model where and when developers decide within their game Model Fixing and Repair: Captured model is made print ready using Mixed Dimension's patented technology

Captured model is made print ready using Mixed Dimension's patented technology Full Color 3D Print: Powered by state-of-the-art full-color 3D printers from Mimaki, sizes range from 1-7 inches

Powered by state-of-the-art full-color 3D printers from Mimaki, sizes range from 1-7 inches Fulfillment: Mixed Dimensions handles order fulfillment and any customer support issues

"As more of our world is turning digital, the line separating the physical and digital world becomes thinner," said Felix Thé, Vice President of Product Management, Operate Solutions, Unity. "Our partnership with Mixed dimension is a perfect example of utilizing Mixed Dimension's technology that respects the high-grade precision of characters and arts made with Unity to print their digital experiences and avatars back to the physical world."

For more information on the Mixed Dimensions GamePrint SDK for Unity, please visit the Unity Asset Store.

About Mixed DimensionsMixed Dimensions transforms digital content into physical objects using proprietary developed 3D software along with the world's most advanced 3D color printers built by Mimaki. Mixed Dimensions combines art with science to create beautiful 3D printed collectibles. Mixed Dimensions' team of award-winning artists, engineers, technologists, technicians, and gamers who are committed to producing customized 3D printed products that you will be proud to own and display.

