MiX Telematics Launches Next Generation, Customizable Driver Scoring Software-as-a-Service Module

STELLENBOSCH, South Africa, Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX) (NYSE: MIXT) a leading global SaaS provider of connected fleet management solutions, is pleased to announce that it has launched a pioneering, customizable driver scoring solution, available as a new module for customers that subscribe to their premium fleet solution, MiX Fleet Manager.

This powerful solution provides users with the flexibility and advanced new algorithms they need in order to supercharge driver education and incentive programs, supported by scoring methodologies that can be adapted to the specific needs of organizations running fleets across the widest spectrum of industries and geographies.

Depending on their operational requirements, customers can choose precisely what should be included in their scoring models and the MiX algorithms automatically generate the results within the SaaS module. Unlike driver scoring features offered by most telematics service providers - which focus primarily on driving behavior - this solution enables customers to select from a vast array of inputs ranging from driver performance indicators, risky driving events, hours of service violations, and productivity metrics such as departure and arrival times. This gives customers the power to tune their driver performance insights in accordance with their specific business challenges. The outcomes also seamlessly integrate with the MyMiX driver application to deliver a synergized experience for manager and drivers.

"Operating in over 120 countries and across such a broad range of industries, the challenges our customers face are diverse and constantly evolving. With this new module, we are not only meeting those current needs but we are also innovating our platform to cater for future customer demands that we are already anticipating," comments Catherine Lewis, MiX Telematics' Executive Vice President of Technology.

"For two decades, MiX has led the way with our powerful, ever-evolving driver scoring capabilities that are an essential enabler to the value we provide our customers. This solution raises the bar further, and is also another milestone on our mission to provide useful and actionable insights for our customers," concludes Lewis.

About MiX Telematics

MiX Telematics is a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as SaaS to more than three-quarters of a million subscribers in over 120 countries. The company's products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for efficiency, safety, compliance and security. MiX Telematics was founded in 1996 and has offices in South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Uganda, Brazil, Mexico, Australia and the United Arab Emirates as well as a network of more than 130 fleet partners worldwide. MiX Telematics shares are publicly traded on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: MIX) and on the New York Stock Exchange (MIXT) - Get Report. For more information, visit www.mixtelematics.com.

