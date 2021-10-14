MiX Telematics Announces Date Of Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call And Webcast

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") provider of connected fleet management solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended September 30, 2021,...

MiX Telematics (NYSE: MIXT and JSE: MIX), a leading global Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") provider of connected fleet management solutions, today announced it will report its second quarter fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended September 30, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open on Thursday, October 28, 2021.

MiX Telematics management will also host a conference call and audio webcast at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) and 2:00 p.m. (South African Time) on Thursday, October 28, 2021, to discuss the Company's financial results and current business outlook.

The live webcast of the call will be available at the "Investor Information" page of the Company's website, http://investor.mixtelematics.com.

To access the call, dial 1-877-451-6152 (within the United States) or 0-800-983-831 (within South Africa) or 1-201-389-0879 (outside of the United States). The conference ID is 13723894.

A replay of this conference call will be available for a limited time at 1-844-512-2921 (within the United States) or 1-412-317-6671 (within South Africa or outside of the United States). The replay conference ID is 13723894.

A replay of the webcast will also be available for a limited time at http://investor.mixtelematics.com.

