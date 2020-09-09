MiX Telematics And Heavy Duty Trucking To Host Sept 17 Webinar: Video Telematics Is Revolutionizing Driver Safety: Here's How

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiX Telematics (JSE: MIX, NYSE: MIXT) a leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions delivered as Software as a Service (SaaS), is proud to announce that it will present a webinar titled, "Video Telematics is Revolutionizing Driver Safety: Here's How."

The event will take place Thu, Sep 17, 2020 11:00 AM PDT (2:00 PM EDT).

Driver safety is a top priority for every fleet. New advances in video telematics are transforming the way fleets monitor and improve driver safety in a number of ways. Fleets are using video clips triggered by incidents and also live in-cab video to gain a better understanding of circumstances surrounding incidents, as well as overall driver behavior. These video resources can then be used to:

Prevent incidents from occurring

Train drivers on safe driving practices

Protect drivers from liability (in instances where video can prove a driver was not at fault)

In this webinar, telematics expert Jonathan Bates of MiX Telematics will describe the different aspects of video telematics and how they work and provide real-world examples of how fleets are leveraging video telematics to create world-class driver safety programs and improve efficiency.

To register for this free event , visit https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1354800&sti=Webinars

