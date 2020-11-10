Mix Talent Wins Best Place To Work (Again) In A Year Of Great Growth

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than words on a wall, Columbus, Ohio-based Mix Talent believes its company values are the reason the biotech and life science talent acquisition and consulting firm earned a spot on Central Ohio's coveted...

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than words on a wall, Columbus, Ohio-based Mix Talent believes its company values are the reason the biotech and life science talent acquisition and consulting firm earned a spot on Central Ohio's coveted Best Places to Work list for the second year in a row.

"Every company has core values. The difference is some live them and some just talk about them," said Mix Talent President Mickey Shimp. Described as "How we behave at Mix," the company's four values are: Care, Solve, Win-Win, and Deliver.

Mix Head of Strategy K.C. McAllister said the organization uses these values constantly, from hiring and evaluating employees to deciding who to pitch, and what charities to support. "Having people so focused on the values generated a culture that people enjoy, and work that they feel matters to them," she said.

Since opening in 2018, Mix has been busy building a team of people with expertise in the biotech and life sciences industry, and deploying them to place talent in Central Ohio and nationwide.

"We're so proud that we won Best Place to Work two years in a row in two different categories — when we had 20 people and when we had 40 people. Mix is a different place than it was a year ago," said McAllister. "We had to be intentional, to slow down, and think about how we grow without sacrificing what was important to us on day one."

Part of Mix's recent growth includes key leaders, like Marketing Lead Carrie Schaefer, who joined in September. Schaefer brings marketing experience from leadership roles on multi-million dollar brands at Abbott Nutrition and Procter & Gamble. In October, Greg Michael joined as Head of Sales, bringing 30 years of healthcare experience from companies including Merck & Co. (Schering-Plough), Symphony Health, Shionogi Inc., and, most recently, Syneos Health.

Mix projects creating 50 new jobs in the Columbus region in the next two years. As for maintaining the culture in the midst of rapid growth, Shimp said, "To grow the business you can't do what you did yesterday, you have to stretch yourself and your comfort zone. Adding top industry talent like Carrie and Greg will help us drive innovation and next-level results. Staying focused on our values will keep us grounded as we quickly grow to meet our clients' needs."

About Mix TalentMix Talent is a biotech and healthcare-focused talent acquisition and consulting firm that recognizes the power of company culture, and specializes in identifying, assessing, and selecting talent that fits and fortifies the culture. As its name demonstrates, the company believes it's essential to find that right mix of skills, experience, personality, and personal motivation to ensure long-term success. And to do that, it needs to be done differently. Mix Talent's unique mix of knowledge, technology, and instinct have helped clients go beyond just hiring headcount to truly creating dynamic organizations. The secret's in the mix. Learn more at www.mix-talent.com .

