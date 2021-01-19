Mitto Secures Exclusive A2P SMS Delivery Into Emerging Market

ZURICH, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto , a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced it has become the sole gatekeeper for all A2P SMS into Tajikistan after forming exclusive direct connectivity partnerships with all four of the country's mobile network operators (MNOs).

The strategic partnership will ensure reliable A2P message delivery into the region for MNO clients and global brands - including the world's largest commerce, logistics, entertainment and social media players - engaging consumers from across the country's population of nine million.

Mitto's patented, owned technology - built to guarantee security and service quality - is behind the decision to choose the company as a sole, trusted A2P SMS partner, enabling and controlling the entry and delivery of all OTPs (one-time passwords), customer notifications and more.

"In today's climate, upholding consumer safety and security is front and center in importance, but customer experience shouldn't suffer for it," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "Mitto has perfected the security and quality requirements necessary to ensure successful, large-scale A2P SMS delivery. Being trusted as the exclusive A2P SMS gatekeeper of a country is a phenomenal recognition and marks another important step in our efforts to help MNOs and the world's biggest brands reach their customers wherever they are, in the best way possible."

Mitto's geo-distributed infrastructure, fueled by quality tech support, delivers the industry's best response times, resulting in uninterrupted business communications. The company's AI-enabled intelligent routing platform is a dynamic system that selects the optimum route of customer traffic by use case and priority. It is coupled with the industry's only end-to-end real-time monitoring system that tests routes and delivery rates to produce the industry's best response times.

With eight years of experience enhancing A2P routes through advanced technology, partnerships with over 250 operators and a growing number of exclusive direct connections, Mitto enables the best network performance and security to heighten value for the entire ecosystem of MNOs, A2P aggregators and global brands.

For more information, please visit mitto.ch

About Mitto:Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number management, Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next. Follow Mitto on Twitter: @mittoglobal

Media Contact: mitto@shiftcomm.com SHIFT Communications

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitto-secures-exclusive-a2p-sms-delivery-into-emerging-market-301211094.html

SOURCE Mitto