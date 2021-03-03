Mitto Adds Google Business Messages To Help Brands Engage Customers Early In Their Journey

New capability allows brands to build customer trust, optimize their experience and communicate with customers where they already are: directly within Google Search and Maps

ZURICH, March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitto, a leading provider of global omnichannel communications solutions, today announced the Mitto platform has added Google Business Messages, a mobile conversational channel that enables brands to engage with customers directly inside Google Search and Maps. By enabling messaging directly within these early and familiar entry points, brands can reach customers where they are and create dynamic, asynchronous conversations that drive loyalty, trust and results.

93% of online experiences begin with a search engine, and with Google's 90% share of the global search market and 70% share of the navigation app market, its overwhelmingly the most popular discovery tool for consumers worldwide. Additionally, 75% of consumers say they prefer to engage with a brand over private messaging channels versus traditional channels such as phone and email, and the pandemic has driven a stronger desire among consumers for contactless experiences.

The addition of Google Business Messages to the Mitto platform gives brands a private messaging choice within these channels preferred by their customers, allowing them to communicate with customers directly within Google Search and Maps and removing friction associated with the need to seek alternative engagement channels.

"Most consumer discovery happens within Google, so it's absolutely critical that brands are equipped to communicate within these channels or risk losing customers if their journey requires additional steps to engage," said Andrea Giacomini, CEO of Mitto. "With Google Business Messages, Mitto arms businesses of all sizes with the ability to connect with customers early in their journey and in preferred channels they're comfortable with. Mitto now offers one of the most robust and complete omnichannel communications platforms that enables brands to reach today's customers wherever they are and whenever they want."

With Google Business Messages, Mitto customers can creating more meaningful, rich connections with customers that:

Drive sales, loyalty and customer satisfaction through assistive experiences and rich features, and improve customer response time.

The addition of Google Business Messages adds another critical engagement channel to Mitto's platform. Mitto's omnichannel solutions enable brands to communicate with customers across SMS (including Verified SMS by Google), chat apps, RCS, voice as well as its recently launched Conversations tool that helps brands manage two-way communications across WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, SMS and more within a single pre-built, no-code platform.

For more information on Google Business Messages for Mitto, please visit mitto.ch

About Mitto:Mitto is a leading provider of global, omnichannel communications solutions, supporting business growth with advanced customer engagement technology and messaging enablement. Offering easy-to-integrate SMS, Voice, and Chat App APIs, next-generation business messaging, and end-to-end phone number management, Mitto's platform ensures the world's largest brands and MNOs are ready for what's next. Follow Mitto on Twitter: @mittoglobal

