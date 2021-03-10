Mitsui USA And PurThread Extend Distribution Agreement For PurThread's Technology In Japan

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA") and PurThread Technologies, Inc. ("PurThread") have renewed their distributorship agreement for Mitsui USA to bring PurThread's patented permanent antimicrobial fibers and yarns to textiles and soft goods across Mitsui & Co.'s vast production and distribution networks in Japan.

Amidst heightened awareness during the current global pandemic and the rise of future health concerns, consumers and businesses alike are seeking solutions to reduce their exposure to pathogens that can cause odor and potential illness. Developed with manufacturers and product designers in mind, PurThread's innovative fibers and yarns embed pure, natural silver and copper salts to enhance its partners' products with unsurpassed antimicrobial capability, durability, and freshness without any special handling requirements. Mitsui's commitment to the development and market introduction of state of the art technologies in functional textiles creates a strong foundation from which its collaboration with PurThread is built and poised to continue.

"We are extremely pleased to extend our agreement with such a highly esteemed global company, whose broad interests span across many sectors where PurThread offers significant benefits. Now more than ever, people are aware of their surroundings, and corporations and individuals are seeking soft surface product protection. Sectors such as healthcare, apparel and home goods are all areas where PurThread's proven technology provides permanent antimicrobial fabric protection," said Lisa Grimes, President & CEO of PurThread Technologies. "We highly respect Mitsui & Co. for the diligence, research, and testing they have invested which originally led to this agreement. We have enjoyed a strong working relationship and look forward to working together to expand the growth by bringing superior antimicrobial protection to every sector in Japan."

Ikuya Hagiri, General Manager of Mitsui USA's Fashion & Textile Department, said: "We are delighted to be continuing our collaboration with PurThread on the development and marketing of products using their advanced antimicrobial technology in the Japanese market. As the global health crisis continues to evolve and potentially become endemic, entities are recognizing that the reduction of bioburden will require a multifaceted approach, of which soft surface protection is key to the overall strategies. With Mitsui's extensive network in the high functional textile industry, we are confident our synergies will have a great impact ."

About PurThreadPurThread Technologies, Inc. protects fabrics by embedding EPA-registered silver and copper salts into fiber and yarns, making them permanently antimicrobial. PurThread yarns protect fabrics from the effects of microbial contamination and reduce odor-causing bacteria, mold, mildew and fungus - for the life of the product. A wide range of consumer, industrial and healthcare textiles benefit from incorporating PurThread, including masks, bed linens, scrubs, uniforms, active wear and other apparel. PurThread fibers and yarns are 100% Made in the USA. For more information, visit www.purthread.com.

About Mitsui USAMitsui & Co. (U.S.A.), Inc. ("Mitsui USA") is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsui & Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the most diversified and comprehensive trading, investment, and service enterprises in the world. Mitsui & Co., Ltd. pursues "360° business innovation" that ranges from product sales, worldwide logistics and financing, through to the development of major international infrastructure and other projects. More information about Mitsui USA may be found at www.mitsui.com/us.

