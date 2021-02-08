Mitsubishi Power Lauded By Frost & Sullivan For Enabling Autonomous Plant Operations With Its TOMONI™ Digital Solutions Portfolio

A full-stack suite, TOMONI ™ delivers precise and actionable asset-level information using advanced analytics and AI backed by physics and statistical models as well as decades of experience.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis on digital best practitioners in the global power generation industry, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. with the 2020 Global Company of the Year Award. Mitsubishi Power's artificial intelligence (AI)-, machine learning (ML)-, and Internet of Things (IoT)-powered digital solutions portfolio, TOMONI ™ , digitally upgrades thermal power plants through its asset and plant-specific management software applications. With the ability to drive superior asset optimization, plant analytics, and operations and maintenance (O&M) support services, Mitsubishi Power is leading in accelerating the shift toward enabling autonomous operation for power plants.

"TOMONI was created in collaboration with Mitsubishi Power's customers and industry partners to address thermal power plant operators' growing demand to enable power system flexibility and reliability. Rather than relying solely on statistics and mathematical models, TOMONI employs a multi-model approach that combines Big Data, statistics, and physics, along with top-notch O&M services," noted Vasanth Krishnan, Senior Energy Consultant at Frost & Sullivan. "Overall, the offering represents Mitsubishi Power's pioneering and path-breaking approach to pivoting customers from traditional O&M strategies towards more automation and autonomy."

Mitsubishi Power delivers a full-stack portfolio consisting of O&M solutions, including predictive asset diagnosis using real-time analytics; reliability, availability, and maintenance analysis; real-time asset performance analytics and diagnosis; and maintenance interval optimization. The company's performance improvement solutions consist of analytics and optimization systems for thermal combustion assets, plant asset optimization to deliver power at peak capacity, and plant asset optimization to deliver power efficiently at partial loads. Rounding out the portfolio, flexible operation solutions include plant start-up time optimization and reliability, plant ramp-down optimization, asset operational optimization based on fuel flexibility, and fast ramping for improved grid support.

Pressing home its product advantage, Mitsubishi Power commissioned the T-Point 2 combined cycle power plant validation facility which entered full commercial operation with an enhanced JAC gas turbine that has record output and efficiency. The plant is already validating and leveraging existing and new TOMONI digital solutions while testing and validating the performance of the 1650°C-class JAC gas turbine, the company's most efficient gas turbine. In addition, work is currently underway to install more advanced AI technology at T-Point 2.

"Building on its legacy as a conventional power solutions provider, Mitsubishi Power is committed to promoting decarbonization while supporting digitalization efforts for power generation utilities. To that end, it created an advanced-class gas turbine to combust renewable hydrogen, while its TOMONI offering has spurred digitalization for plants globally," observed Krishnan. "With its unparalleled industry expertise, strong partnerships, 24/7 remote service capabilities, and distinctive TOMONI offering, Mitsubishi Power has carved a special standing for itself in this competitive space."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year Award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Mitsubishi Power

Mitsubishi Power, Ltd. is a leading provider and innovator of technology and solutions for the global energy sector. Headquartered in Yokohama, Japan, it is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd., whose engineering and manufacturing businesses span energy, infrastructure, transport, aerospace and defense. With more than 18,000 employees across 31 countries worldwide, Mitsubishi Power designs, manufactures and maintains equipment and systems that drive decarbonization and ensure delivery of reliable power around the world. Among its solutions are a wide range of gas turbines including hydrogen-fueled gas turbines, solid-oxide fuel cells (SOFCs), and air quality control systems (AQCS). Committed to providing exemplary service and working with customers to imagine the future of energy, Mitsubishi Power is also spearheading the development of the digital power plant through its suite of AI-enabled TOMONI ™ solutions.

For more information, please visit https://power.mhi.com.

