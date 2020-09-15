Mitsubishi Motors Welcomes Landmark Mitsubishi To Growing U.S. Dealer Network

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) today announced the latest addition to its growing U.S. dealer network, Landmark Mitsubishi in Springfield, Illinois.

Landmark Mitsubishi is the first Mitsubishi retail store for dealer principal Sean Grant and is the latest addition to the local Landmark dealership network in Springfield, which also includes Landmark Cadillac, Landmark Ford and Landmark Chrysler-Jeep-Fiat in the Prairie Crossing Auto Mall. The store officially opened in August 2020.

"We are excited to be open to serve our community and kick off a long and successful partnership with Mitsubishi Motors," said Sean Grant, dealer principal, Landmark Mitsubishi. "Mitsubishi brings a lineup of dependable, affordable and efficient crossovers and small cars with a generous 100,000-mile warranty* that we know will appeal to many consumers. We look forward to welcoming new customers to our store and serving them the Landmark way."

MMNA recently finalized the relocation of its U.S. headquarters to its new, permanent home in Franklin, Tennessee. The relocation is the most tangible example of the ongoing reinvention of every aspect of the Mitsubishi Motors brand and business in the U.S., from corporate leadership to dealer partners to every touchpoint in a customer's relationship with their vehicle.

"We are committed to sustainably growing our dealership network and brand visibility across the United States, and the opening of Landmark Mitsubishi is an important step toward helping us achieve that goal," said, Steven Smidlein, central region director, MMNA. "This work is now more exciting than ever, as we prepare for all-new and significantly refreshed Mitsubishi vehicles to begin entering showrooms by spring 2021."

Landmark Mitsubishi is located at 2350 Prairie Crossing Drive, Springfield, Illinois 62711, and can be reached via telephone at (217) 793-6050, or online at www.landmarkmitsubishi.com.

For more information on Mitsubishi Motors U.S. dealer network, please visit www.mitsubishicars.com.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615) 257-2698 or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

Disclaimer

*10-Year/100,000-Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty. All coverage terms are from the original in-service date and are applicable only to the original owner of new, retailed models purchased from an authorized Mitsubishi retailer. Subsequent owners receive the balance of the New Vehicle Limited Warranty of 5 years/60,000 miles. See retailer for limited warranty and roadside assistance terms and conditions.

Contacts

Lauren RyanManager, Communications and Events lauren.ryan@na.mitsubishi-motors.com Mobile: 404-862-8286

Patrick LeBeauThe Brand Amp patrick@thebrandamp.com Mobile: 708-768-1823

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-welcomes-landmark-mitsubishi-to-growing-us-dealer-network-301131425.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.