Mitsubishi Motors Unveils New Styling On 2022 Eclipse Cross

TOKYO and FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MITSUBISHI MOTORS CORPORATION (MMC) today revealed the restyled 2022 Eclipse Cross, offering a sleek, sporty SUV appearance and improved driving confidence and comfort.

The new Eclipse Cross will first launch in Australia and New Zealand in November, and in the U.S. in the first quarter of 2021. While there will be a plug-in hybrid variant of the vehicle available in select markets, there are no plans at this time to add the PHEV model for the U.S.

"From the day we started to rethink the new Eclipse Cross, we wanted to address an attitude of boosted road performance and eco-friendliness, all with a stand-out style that will take this SUV to the next level," said Minoru Uehara, chief product specialist of MMC, who is responsible for leading and facilitating the creation of the new Eclipse Cross. "Besides the contemporary exterior and comfortable and smart interior, MITSUBISHI MOTORS' legendary Super All Wheel Control (S-AWC) system ensures that drivers are always in control for their next adventure."

Refreshed Design Inside Out

The redesigned Eclipse Cross features significant styling enhancements, producing a sleek sporty SUV appearance. Never before has a Mitsubishi vehicle been so design-forward, as Eclipse Cross brings sophistication to the next level. The result is a vehicle that looks sleek, stable, upscale and unique.

The front end adopts an evolved version of Mitsubishi's signature Dynamic Shield design concept, expressing strength and security. A new front bumper guard and refreshed light layout completes the front design with a bold, dynamic look.

The sleek silhouette continues to the rear with a redesigned hatch and rear window, giving a more sophisticated SUV styling and resulting in improved rear visibility as well as distinctive and contemporary styling. Eclipse Cross' iconic three-dimensional taillights extend upwards and inwards, and enhance the look with a stable and wide presence. The new tailgate features a sharply sculpted hexagon design reminiscent of the company's iconic rear-mounted spare tire shape, blending the sleek and elegant style with the ruggedness and dependability expectations of an SUV.

Inside the cabin, a new black interior with silver accents and light gray 1 leather seats creates a more sophisticated look. Door trims also coordinate with the car seat color to feature a high-quality, sporty interior space. Eclipse Cross' interior has always been an exciting and comfortable place to spend time, and the new changes move it to a more enjoyable and upscale level.

A new 8-inch smartphone-link display audio (SDA) system comes standard, giving the driver a better view of the information and easier operation. The screen has been moved closer to the driver and front-seat passenger for ease of use, and now incorporates volume and turning knobs for fast reference. The touchpad that was previously used for multiple functions has been removed to allow for more storage space on the center console.

Engineered For Eco-Friendly and Dynamic Performance

Carried over from the previous model, the Eclipse Cross is fitted with the company's 1.5-liter MIVEC direct injection turbocharged four-cylinder engine. A thoroughly modern design, the MIVEC engine is all-aluminum for light weight, and perfectly balances the seemingly distinct priorities of power and efficiency.

Using a compact turbocharger reduces fuel consumption but also minimizes turbo lag for driver-centric feel and performance, while the combination of direct fuel injection and turbocharging delivers greater efficiency at all roads and engine speeds. Paired with an eight-speed sports mode continuously variable transmission (CVT), the new Eclipse Cross optimizes driving dynamics while also achieving low fuel consumption.

Confidence-Inspiring Driving Pleasure

MITSUBISHI MOTORS' S-AWC system delivers stable handling and precise control, giving drivers confidence to conquer on-road conditions with ease. The springs in the front MacPherson strut and rear multi-link suspension have been finely tuned. Together with enlarged rear suspension absorbers, the ECLIPSE CROSS exerts the performance of S-AWC and greatly enhances maneuverability.

Combining SUV versatility with bold, distinctive design, the Eclipse Cross has won multiple global awards, including the Good Design Award in 2018 and the RJC Car of the Year in 2019.

1 Vehicle specifications may vary depending on model and/or country.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

