Mitsubishi Motors Remembers And Honors Millitary Veterans

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterans Day is a national holiday to recognize those who have served, and those who are still serving, in the U.S. Armed Forces. Today and every day, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) salutes the men and women who give everything to protect us. For two years, the company has proudly supported Record the Journey (RTJ), a nonprofit organization dedicated to assisting military veterans and their families in successfully transitioning to civilian life.

Founded by U.S. Army combat veteran Rachael Ridenour, Record the Journey utilizes outdoor photography adventures to help veterans process their military experiences, including combat, injury and loss. Photography allows expression and engagement without words, making an often difficult adjustment process a little easier.

"As a veteran, I view Veterans Day as a reminder and an opportunity," said Ridenour, a Sergeant Major with more than 32 years of service. "It's an occasion for civilians to go beyond a simple 'Thank you for your service,' and take the opportunity to make a meaningful connection. Whether you donate money or time to a veterans' organization or simply make the effort to ask a veteran about their service experience and listen to their story, the hope is that this healthy engagement that starts on Veterans Day will then extend to all the rest of the days of the year."

Since 2019, MMNA has provided RTJ with loans of a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross and Outlander PHEV as part of its corporate social responsibility program, " Small Batch - Big Impact." After being used in the Rebelle Rally, an annual all-women off-road event in which RTJ participates, both vehicles have gone on to support the nonprofit and its other programming to benefit veterans. The partnership with RTJ is part of a broader effort by MMNA to create a series of "Community Utility Vehicle" loans to small nonprofits to help support local communities.

"At Mitsubishi Motors, we are proud to recognize our servicemen and women, all of whom have sacrificed so much to protect our country," said Mark Chaffin, Chief Operating Officer, MMNA. "We are honored to partner with Rachel Ridenour and RTJ for two years running through our Community Utility Vehicle program. We understand how important these vehicles are to the organization as they continue their work to assist returning veterans in their transition back to civilian life, and we look forward to continuing our successful partnership."

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.Through a network of approximately 330 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc., (MMNA) is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

