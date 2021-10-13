Mitsubishi Motors Marks World Food Day With $150,000 In Support

Along with participating dealers Mitsubishi Motors Sales of Canada is partnering with Food Banks Canada and local food banks to raise funds and build awareness MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct.

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - As the financial impact of COVID-19 continues to bring hardship to families and individuals across the country, the need for food bank support has remained unacceptably high.

Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada (MMSCAN) and its dealerships have partnered with Food Banks Canada to build awareness and funds to support Canadians living with food insecurity ahead of United Nations World Food Day ( October 16).

Mitsubishi Motors and its dealerships are pleased to donate a total of $125,000 to Food Banks Canada. Further, as part of a grassroots program, participating Mitsubishi Motors dealers delivered assistance to their local food banks by providing financial support or food donations totalling over $25,000. The total donation will provide 300,000 meals to Canadians.

Throughout September and October MMSCAN conducted an in-store and digital campaign 'Driving Healthy Change' explaining the importance of fighting food insecurity and to encourage Canadians to donate to Food Banks Canada ahead of World Food Day.

"We are incredibly grateful to partners like Mitsubishi, who work with us on both national and local levels, helping the greater cause of food insecurity and raising awareness in their own communities, says Food Banks Canada interim CEO David Armour.

Mitsubishi Motors Sales of Canada Inc. (MMSCAN) President and CEO, Kenji Harada notes that the company's initiative is timed to assist people experiencing food insecurity after 20 months of COVID-19, which significantly affected Canadians through job loss and pandemic closures. Food banks across the country were significantly affected by the pandemic. "With the financial hardships of COVID-19, Canadians continue to suffer from food insecurity. The need is great; even with a reviving economy providing increasing income security, there will be many who still need help," Mr. Harada explains.

About Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. Mitsubishi Motor Sales of Canada, Inc. (MMSCAN) is the sales, service, parts and marketing arm for Japan's Mitsubishi Motors. MMSCAN has a product range consisting of the sub-compact hatchback Mirage, RVR sub-compact crossover, Eclipse Cross, the all-new Outlander, and Canada's top-selling plug-in hybrid SUV, Outlander PHEV*. MMSCAN supports its dealerships with a head office team and parts distribution centre — both located in Mississauga, Ontario. Established in 2002, MMSCAN and its dealerships employ over 1,200 people in communities large and small.

*JATO, based on 2020 sales

About Food Banks CanadaFood Banks Canada provides national leadership to relieve hunger today and prevent hunger tomorrow in collaboration with the food bank network from coast-to-coast-to-coast. For 40 years, food banks have been dedicated to helping Canadians living with food insecurity. Over 4,500 food banks and community agencies come together to serve our most vulnerable neighbours who - last year - made 1.1 million visits to these organizations in one month alone, according to our HungerCount report. Over the past 10 years, as a system we've sourced and shared over 1.4 billion pounds of food and Food Banks Canada shared nearly $168 million in funding to help maximize collective impact and strengthen local capacity - while advocating for reducing the need for food banks. Our vision is clear: create a Canada where no one goes hungry. Visit http://www.foodbankscanada.ca/ to learn more.

