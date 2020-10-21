Mitsubishi Motors Dealer Partner Spotlight - McClinton Mitsubishi On Coming Home To Carry On A Legacy

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Oct. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA) is celebrating dealer partners who go above and beyond for their communities. They provide more than just a great place to buy a car - they help their home towns thrive in the good times and heal in the challenging times. They rise to the occasion in support of the community, whatever the occasion may be. This month, we are proud to feature Ginny McClinton-Bowden, dealer principal of McClinton Mitsubishi.

Five Questions with Ginny McClinton Bowden McClinton Mitsubishi, Parkersburg, West Virginia

If we walked into McClinton Mitsubishi today, we might be greeted by one of your 25 plus employees, or we might be greeted by the shop dogs - Cotton and Mavis. Tell us about them ! Cotton and Mavis love going to work! More importantly, the employees and customers love having them there. We nicknamed Cotton "The Closer." Cotton is an English Cocker Spaniel. She has an infectious personality and wiggles her entire body when she greets people. She's great with kids and makes everyone feel comfortable and happy. Mavis, on the other hand, is much more laid back and usually finds a cozy spot under someone's desk. Mavis is an English Labrador Retriever. Our furry family is growing - Mavis just had six puppies six weeks ago. We are keeping one pup and her name is Rebel. Rebel is the smallest of the litter, but holds her own and manages to find weak spots in the fence to get out. Never a dull moment at McClinton Mitsubishi! McClinton Auto Group was started by your great grandfather 105 years ago. Today, you are the dealer principal, your father owns the business, and your husband is the general manager. What does carrying on the family business mean to you? Our motto is A Tradition of Trust. It is because of my family's integrity, honesty and hard work that we have made it to 105 years. My father never wanted me to feel pressure to take over the family business. He wanted me to experience life on my own and work different jobs in different locations before deciding to return to Parkersburg and take on this challenge. My husband, Wyn, and I made the decision together four years ago to move back to WV from Arkansas , Wyn's home state. It is an honor and a privilege to be given this opportunity and it is with great pride that we do our best to fill my father, grandfather and great grandfather's shoes. We owe it to my family, the community, the employees and ourselves to continue this tradition of trust. You treat your staff like family, because they are family! How have you been able to navigate together through the COVID-19 pandemic ? It has certainly been an interesting and difficult year to say the least. There is no playbook for this. All individuals, companies and businesses are taking it one day at a time, as are we. We are fortunate to have a great team of people whom many have been with us for 20+ years. The statement "we will get through this together" holds true for us. Our company has made it through a lot of challenging times over the years - The Great Depression, WWII, 1980s crash, 9/11 and 2008 crash, to name a few. We do not accept the mentality of "that's not my job." We all work together, and get things done. I have learned quickly that the people in the auto industry wear many hats and roll with the punches. We spend a lot of time together at the dealership and do what we can to support one another through the thick and thin. In many ways, you represent the next generation of automobile dealers. What advice do you have for other young professionals, busy at work and at home, who are looking to get into this industry? That is a great question! The industry is changing at a rapid pace. I have spent much of my past three years trying to bring my family's dealership up to speed with the rest of the industry. We have tried to mesh old school with new school to the best of our ability. It is my goal to stay ahead of the eight ball and be the dealership that sets the tone for our community and how they buy and service their vehicles. My advice to someone interested in the automobile industry is to be ready to give it your all. It's exciting, stressful, challenging, invigorating and can provide you and your family a wonderful life. The sky is the limit, but you have to want it, and you have to work hard for it. Parkersburg is a tight-knit community, and McClinton Mitsubishi has been part of the fabric for a very long time. How are you working to address the current and future needs of the community, and why is this important to you? The very first thing that comes to mind is that we wouldn't be in business this long without this tight-knit community. We are so proud of 105 years in business and are very aware of the importance of serving this community. We thank them for their many years of support and trust. For most people, their vehicle is one of the biggest and most important purchases of their life! We want their experience to be enjoyable and comfortable. We believe the only way to accomplish this is to treat people with the respect they deserve and provide them with the reassurance that we will take care of them and all of their vehicle needs.

About Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.Through a network of approximately 350 dealer partners across the United States, Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc. (MMNA), is responsible for the sales, research and development, marketing and customer service of Mitsubishi Motors vehicles in the U.S. 2019 marked the brand's seventh consecutive year of sales growth, and MMNA was the top-ranked Japanese brand in the J.D. Power 2020 Initial Quality Study, ranking sixth overall and experiencing the greatest year-over-year improvement of any brand.

Located in Franklin, Tennessee, MMNA is a part of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance, the largest automaker alliance in the world. Mitsubishi continues to lead the way in the development of highly efficient, affordably priced new gasoline-powered automobiles, while using its industry-leading knowledge in battery-electric vehicles to develop future EV and PHEV models.

For more information on Mitsubishi vehicles, please contact the Mitsubishi Motors News Bureau at (615-257-2968) or visit media.mitsubishicars.com.

For more information, please contact: Jeremy BarnesSenior Director, Communications and Events jeremy.barnes@na.mitsubishi-motors.com Mobile: 714-296-1402

Lauren RyanManager, Communications and Events lauren.ryan@na.mitsubishi-motors.com Mobile: 404-862-8286

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-motors-dealer-partner-spotlight---mcclinton-mitsubishi-on-coming-home-to-carry-on-a-legacy-301157245.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Motors North America, Inc.