Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Launches Advanced PowerFleet® Telematics Solution For North American Market

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., June 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PowerFleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: PWFL), a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking and managing high-value enterprise assets, announced today it has entered into a reseller agreement with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group ( Logisnext ), a leading North American provider and manufacturer of material handling and innovative automation and fleet solutions. Together, PowerFleet and Logisnext have teamed-up to introduce the new PowerFleet® Enterprise Telematic Solution to customers across North America.

Available as a factory-installed option on all Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat® lift trucks and Jungheinrich® warehouse products, customers will benefit from access to real-time data analytics to make more informed decisions.

As an integrated solution, the PowerFleet Enterprise Telematics System will allow customers to monitor lift truck utilization, impacts, and company safety compliance quickly and accurately, while also optimizing their fleet's performance.

"PowerFleet's innovative technology and Mitsubishi Logisnext America's advanced material handling equipment are a powerful combination," said John Sneddon, executive vice president, Sales and Marketing at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "PowerFleet's Enterprise Telematics is a first-class technology solution, empowering customers to more effectively manage their fleet across multiple brands, units and locations. We're excited to bring this new level of support to our customers."

Mark Stanton, GM of Supply Chain at PowerFleet, commented: "PowerFleet's telematic solutions set the industry's standard by monitoring safe operation, increasing material handling productivity, reducing costs, and ensuring equipment is in the proper place at the right time. By adding PowerFleet's Enterprise Telematics Solution to its portfolio, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas becomes a one-stop shop for industrial fleet needs, which provides tremendous value to the customer. We're excited to partner with Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas to bring this solution to the North American market."

PowerFleet's Telematics Solution

Through PowerFleet's VAC4 and impact sensors solutions, end-users will gain complete wireless visibility and automated monitoring across their lift truck fleet. The VAC4 combines an advanced hardware device installed on the lift truck with easy to use cloud-based software. This powerful combined solution provides the industry's most data-rich analytics platform, delivering critical safety controls and insightful data on the material handling fleet's utilization and productivity.

Significant capabilities include:

Operator Access Control

Electronic Pre-Shift Checklists for OSHA Compliance

Impact Sensing

Fleet Utilization / Productivity

Automated Reporting and Alert Notifications Battery Monitoring

Business IQ Analytics

Speed Monitoring

Load Monitoring

Localization / Tracking via Wi-Fi

Text Messaging

A scalable telematics solution, PowerFleet is suitable for any fleet size and product mix across the Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat lift trucks and Jungheinrich product offering.

For further information, or to see how PowerFleet - and Logisnext's wide-range of material handling fleet solutions - can further enhance, optimize and streamline business operations, visit PowerFleet.com or LogisnextAmericas.com.

About Mitsubishi Logisnext AmericasMitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. and its group companies have helped customers Move The World Forward for more than 100 years . A technology-driven manufacturer, Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas offers scalable solutions from material handling to automation and extensive fleet support. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, its complete portfolio of advanced solutions spans across five leading brands - Mitsubishi forklift trucks, Cat ® lift trucks, Rocla AGV Solutions, UniCarriers ® Forklifts and Jungheinrich ® warehouse and automation products. All products are backed by an extensive dealer network offering industry-leading customer service and product support. For more information, visit www.LogisnextAmericas.com.

About PowerFleetPowerFleet® Inc. (NASDAQ: PWFL; TASE: PWFL) is a global leader and provider of subscription-based wireless IoT and M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicles and truck fleets. The company is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with offices located around the globe. PowerFleet's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. Our offerings are sold under the global brands PowerFleet, Pointer, and Cellocator. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

