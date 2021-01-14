Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Group Launches New UniCarriers Forklift Heavy-Duty Cushion Truck

MARENGO, Ill., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas group, the exclusive manufacturer and provider of UniCarriers® Forklifts across North, Central and South America, announced today the official launch of the CF100-CF155 Series, 4-wheel internal combustion heavy-duty cushion tire forklifts. These engine-powered forklifts are available to all UniCarriers brand dealers across North and South America, as well as the Caribbean. This product lineup addition now completes the Class IV product line for UniCarriers Forklift.

Some key advantages:

10,000-15,500 lb capacity

PSI 4X 4.3-liter V6 EPA/CARB compliant engine with great fuel economy

Low noise/vibration levels

Low-profile counterweight allows for more compact turning radius (an optional short turning radius also available)

Optional paper application package, as well as dust/foundry and reverse drive packages

Higher lift heights to allow stacking at the third level

"These models provide the same quality and reliability our products are known for, and our customers get a complete class IV product line," said Mark Manninen, vice president of Sales and Marketing for UniCarriers Forklifts at Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas. "These additional features and advancements bring out the best of an operator's time, and ultimately, deliver ideal uptime and productivity during a day's work."

The CF100-CF155 Series is available now. For more information, visit https://www.logisnextamericas.com/en/unicarriers/all-forklifts/unicarriers/classiv/mid-size-ic-cushion-trucks/cf100-cf155

About UniCarriers ® ForkliftsStarting from its roots with Barrett Industrial Trucks, TCM and Nissan to the long-standing UniCarriers ® Forklift brand, we have built our brand on the legacy of three industry leaders. UniCarriers Forklifts are manufactured and distributed by Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas Inc. group, a next-generation material handling and logistics solutions company, headquartered in Houston, Texas. Delivering value that never quits - UniCarriers Forklifts are supported by an extensive dealer network spanning more than 130 authorized dealerships with nearly 250 locations across North, Central and South America. For more information, visit UniCarriers Forklifts, UniCarriers Forklifts on YouTube and UniCarriers Forklifts on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitsubishi-logisnext-americas-group-launches-new-unicarriers-forklift-heavy-duty-cushion-truck-301208571.html

SOURCE Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas