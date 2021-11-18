Mitesco Inc. To Host Virtual Shareholder Update On Monday, November 22, 2021 At 11:30 A.m. Eastern Time

MINNEAPOLIS, MN, Nov. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Mitesco, Inc. (OTCQB: MITI) ("Mitesco" or the "Company"), a leading operator of wellness clinics that combine technology and personalized, whole-person primary care, will host a shareholder update meeting on Monday, November 22, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

Larry Diamond, CEO of Mitesco Inc. will present an overview of Mitesco's growth plans, market opportunity and progress to date. The webinar will be accompanied by a presentation and followed by a question-and-answer session, which can be accessed via the webcast link or dial-in numbers below.

To access the webinar, please use the following information:

Date:

Monday, November 22, 2021

Time:

11:30 a.m. Eastern time (8:30 a.m. Pacific time)

Dial-in:

877-705-6003

International Dial-in:

201-493-6725

Conference Code:

13725261

Webcast:

Mitesco Webcast Link

The replay can be accessed through the webinar webcast link above.

About Mitesco, Inc. and The Good Clinic, LLC

Mitesco is building a next-generation healthcare solution, providing healthcare services and technology, to make healthcare more accessible, higher quality, and more affordable. The Mitesco team has extensive experience in building successful growth situations within the healthcare industry, using both organic and acquisition growth strategies. Mitesco embraces that when consumers' expectations are exceeded the business performance does so as well. Mitesco operations and subsidiaries include The Good Clinic, LLC ("The Good Clinic") and Acelerar Healthcare Holdings Limited. The Good Clinic ( www.thegoodclinic.com ) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Mitesco N.A. LLC, the holding company for North American operations. The Good Clinic is building out a network of clinics using the latest telehealth technology with the certified nurse practitioner operating as its primary healthcare provider. The executive team at The Good Clinic includes several of the key executives who brought Minute Clinic TM (previously known as Quickmedix) to scale, which was acquired by CVS in 2006.

Acelerar Healthcare Holdings Limited is the Company's wholly owned, Dublin, Ireland-based entity for its future European operations.

Investor Relations Contacts: Brian M. Prenoveau, CFA or Brooks Hamilton MZ Group - MZ North America 561-489-5315 MITI@mzgroup.us