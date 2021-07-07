Mitel Selects RiverMeadow To Successfully Migrate 1,000 Workloads To Google Cloud VMware Engine In Less Than 90 Days

LOS GATOS, Calif., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RiverMeadow Software Inc., a leading provider of Cloud Migration Services a­­nd a Google Cloud Premier Partner, announced today that Mitel, a global market leader in business communications, has successfully completed the migration of 1,000 workloads to Google Cloud VMware Engine in less than 90 days.

Mitel provides UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) solutions to 70 million business users in more than 100 countries. With 30 data centers across the globe, the company recently set out to move these out of on premise and into the cloud in order to capitalize on IT standardization, automation and consolidation.

RiverMeadow was selected by Mitel to manage the discovery, assessment and migration of the company's VMware workloads into Google Cloud VMware Engine. An initial set of 1,000 virtual machines was identified to migrate, including 160 terabytes of usable storage and 770 GBs of memory. " At its peak, the migration counts were running at 200 virtual machines per week, a significant achievement and a testament to RiverMeadow's ability to handle migrations at scale and speed ", explains Jim Jordan, President & CEO at RiverMeadow.

"The support from RiverMeadow was exceptional", states Rick Cirigliano. "Thanks to their deep experience with Google Cloud VMware Engine and HCX, we were able to expedite our global migration timeline down from nine months to less than six months without any disruption to our core business ."

Since completing the migration, Mitel has seen a significant improvement across many areas of the business. "Our VMware migration to Google Cloud has translated into faster time to market to support higher revenues," says Rick Cirigliano. "We can also scale to support more work and have increased completed units of work monthly by 4x, thanks to the operational leverage we gain from the Google Cloud ecosystem."

About Mitel:

A global market leader in business communications powering more than two billion business connections, Mitel helps businesses and service providers connect, collaborate and provide innovative services to customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, go to www.mitel.com and follow us on Twitter @Mitel.

About RiverMeadow:

RiverMeadow provides a broad range of fixed-price Multi Cloud Migration Services and Product capability to dramatically reduce the time, cost and risk of moving physical, virtual and cloud-based workloads into and between public or private clouds.

