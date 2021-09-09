Mitchell And Car ADAS Solutions Team Up To Provide Enhanced Calibration Support

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mitchell, a leading provider of technology, connectivity and information solutions to the Property & Casualty (P&C) claims and Collision Repair industries, and Car ADAS Solutions, an ADAS technology and services company, have joined forces to offer enhanced support for dynamic and static ADAS calibrations. Mitchell's MD-500 scan tool and MD-TS21 target system combined with Car ADAS Solutions' onsite evaluation, training, implementation, and support services can help North American collision repair facilities reduce cycle time and generate additional revenue by opening their own ADAS calibration centers.

With at least one ADAS feature on nearly every new automobile, recalibration of radar, ultrasonic, LIDAR and camera sensors has become essential to proper, safe vehicle repair. Instead of subletting the work, repair facilities can invest in the equipment and operational support required to perform calibrations onsite. This can assist them in managing existing repairs more efficiently while accessing new revenue opportunities as a retail calibration center for other collision repairers, mechanical repair shops and glass installers.

"With the significant increase in ADAS, calibrations are required on a growing number of repaired vehicles, with many necessitating multiple calibrations," said Greg Peeters, CEO and founder of Car ADAS Solutions. "Together with Mitchell, we help shops build an ADAS calibration business, thereby creating an entirely new profit center—one designed to service their repaired vehicles, as well as their surrounding market."

Car ADAS Solutions provides onsite evaluation, technician training, proprietary calibration management software, ongoing auditing, quality control and technical support. Through its collaboration with Mitchell, the company will work directly with repair facilities using the MD-500 and MD-TS21. Mitchell's computer-based ADAS target system leverages Bosch's diagnostics expertise, best-in-class vehicle coverage and patented technology—delivering a complete solution for static and dynamic calibration, pre- and post-scanning, and repair blueprinting. Since it works with Mitchell Cloud Estimating and its Integrated Repair Procedures, repair planners can also use the equipment to write estimates, take photos, link directly to OEM repair information from Diagnostic Trouble Codes (DTCs), and automatically upload pre-scan, post-scan and calibration reports.

"ADAS calibrations are one of the fastest growing and most complex elements of modern collision repair," said Jack Rozint, senior vice president of repair sales at Mitchell. "Car ADAS Solutions, along with Mitchell's latest generation of diagnostic equipment and software, offer an end-to-end solution for repairers seeking comprehensive assistance with setting up and successfully operating their own calibration centers."

"Having access to the right tools and services becomes even more critical now that ADAS calibrations are a key part of the repair process," said Michael Simon, director of strategic accounts at Bosch Automotive Service Solutions. "Connecting Bosch technology, Mitchell software and Car ADAS Solutions support can assist technicians in the delivery of proper, safe repair for the cars of today, and tomorrow."

Additional information can be found on the Mitchell and Car ADAS Solutions websites.

For collision repair and property casualty updates and perspectives, follow Mitchell on Twitter @MitchellRepair and @MitchellClaims .

About Mitchell InternationalHeadquartered in San Diego, Calif., Mitchell International, Inc. delivers smart technology solutions and services to the auto insurance, collision repair, disability and workers' compensation markets. Through deep industry expertise, connections throughout the insurance ecosystem and advanced technology such as artificial intelligence, extended reality and cloud-based solutions, Mitchell enables its customers and clients to succeed in today's ever-changing environment. Each month, Mitchell processes tens of millions of transactions for more than 300 insurance providers, 20,000 collision repair facilities and 70,000 pharmacies. Its comprehensive solution and service portfolio empowers clients to restore lives after a challenging event.

Mitchell, Genex and Coventry have recently aligned their joint industry expertise and advanced technology solutions into a combined organization of more than 6,000 associates committed to simplifying and optimizing property, casualty and disability claims processes and services.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitchell-and-car-adas-solutions-team-up-to-provide-enhanced-calibration-support-301371773.html

SOURCE Mitchell International