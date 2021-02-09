Mitch Landrieu, E Pluribus Unum Launch New Podcast Exploring Systemic Racism In America Today

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, E Pluribus Unum (EPU) Founder and President and former mayor of New Orleans Mitch Landrieu released a new podcast series titled Divided By Design. With the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic, economic uncertainty and the nation's racial reckoning, the podcast brings together conversations with advocates, historians and experts to help us better understand what systemic racism looks like in America today.

"Our country's history has not been told through an equitable lens," said Landrieu. "Race courses through every facet of our lives, yet too few people--particularly white people--truly understand the scale of racism in America, including our history and how racism still permeates today's institutions. Americans cannot continue to hide their heads in the sand about the country's past or the structural racism that remains today. Our goal is to provide another opportunity for listeners to learn about the way systemic racism plays out in our lives. By better understanding how we got here to this moment, we can better chart a path forward towards a more just, inclusive and equitable America for us all."

The series features discussions about how race intersects with health, wealth, criminal justice, housing and voting rights, along with discussions about leadership and how to approach discourse on race and reconciliation.

The podcast series pulls clips and conversations from EPU's Truth. Action. Reconciliation. conversation series in 2020 and 2021, as well as interviews from EPU's tour of the South in 2018 and 2019. The podcast episodes average just over 20 minutes each, and the initial series is being released now at once to allow listeners to move quickly from one topic to the next.

The trailer and all seven episodes are available now at www.unumfund.org/podcast as well as Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and Castbox and wherever you listen to podcasts.

EPU partnered with Next Chapter Podcasts to produce the series.

"Next Chapter Podcasts was built with a distinct focus on education and advancing social justice initiatives," said company CEO Jeremiah Tittle. "Divided by Design shines a light on the shadow of our nation's history and the ongoing challenge of combating systemic racism in order to change hearts and minds."

About E Pluribus Unum

Founded by former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu in 2018, E Pluribus Unum (EPU) is a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization whose mission is to build a more just, inclusive and equitable South, uprooting the barriers that have long divided the region by race and class. EPU's focus is on cultivating and empowering courageous leaders who are focused on racial equity, changing the divisive narratives that perpetuate systemic and interpersonal racism and championing transformative policy change. To learn more, visit www.unumfund. org .

About Next Chapter Podcasts

Next Chapter Podcasts is a podcast network dedicated to telling stories with a positive impact on our world by elevating bold, authentic voices. To learn more, visit www.ncpodcasts.com .

