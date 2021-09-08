Mitch Gould Of Nutritional Products International: Health And Wellness Product Manufacturers View Walmart Adding 20,000 Workers To Supply-Chain Operations As A Positive Economic Sign

BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Walmart expects a strong economy through 2021-2022.

The largest retailer recently announced it would add another 20,000 permanent supply-chain operation workers.

"This is great news for product manufacturers who are tracking the ups and downs of the American economy," said Mitch Gould, founder, and CEO of Nutritional Products International, a global brand management firm based in Boca Raton, Fl. "The health and wellness brands I talk to daily will take Walmart's decision to add 20,000 permanent workers as a positive sign for the future. Walmart's expansion gives them another reason to believe the economy is going to continue to rebound."

Gould said the domestic and international health and wellness companies he works with are laying plans to launch products in the U.S. market.

"These CEOs are monitoring every movement of the U.S. economy," Gould said. "When they see Walmart announced expansion plans, it gives them a sense that the economy is on the right path."

Gould keeps his hand on the pulse of the economy because Nutritional Products International works with brands to launch products in the U.S. market.

"I developed NPI's 'Evolution of Distribution' platform to emphasize speed to market and affordability," Gould said. "Rather than open an office, hire salespeople, support staff, and marketing professionals, NPI offers all these services in a turnkey operation."

"We import, distribute, and promote their products," he added. "NPI offers all the sales, logistics, and marketing services brands need to launch their products in the U.S."

For more information, visit Nutritional Products International online.

MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER

NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skincare products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.

Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.

Contact: Andrew Polin5614213045 318285@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mitch-gould-of-nutritional-products-international-health-and-wellness-product-manufacturers-view-walmart-adding-20-000-workers-to-supply-chain-operations-as-a-positive-economic-sign-301371089.html

SOURCE Nutritional Products International