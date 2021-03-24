MIT Technology Review Premieres "In Machines We Trust" Podcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today MIT Technology Review announces the launch of season two of its award-winning podcast, In Machines We Trust , about the far-reaching impact of artificial intelligence and the automation of everything. Hosted by Jennifer Strong, the series explores the rise of AI through the voices of people reckoning with the power of the technology. With inside access to the companies behind these systems, Strong gets listeners up close with the inventors and founders whose ambitions are fueling the development of new forms of AI, with consequences we're only just beginning to understand.

The new season will include a four-part miniseries on how AI is used in hiring. Companies use algorithms to recognize people's emotions, analyze information from social media profiles, and factor in the results of psychological game play to determine whether a candidate is a good fit for a job. We'll also examine the world of beauty filters, where algorithms rank the way people look—and the results are influencing the things we do, the posts we see, and the way we think. The season will also examine the impact of automation on our pocketbooks, as we explore the shifting role of algorithms on credit scores, lending, trading, and pricing.

Since its launch in August 2020 In Machines We Trust has appeared in more than 70 countries, reached number 1 on Apple's Tech charts, and gained a spot in Apple's Top 100 rankings across all categories. The show's miniseries on the use of facial recognition technology by police won the 2020 Front Page Award for best investigative reporting in audio and is a finalist for best limited series by the Publisher Podcast Awards, which also shortlisted the show's first season for best podcast launch of the year and best tech show. In Machines We Trust is also nominated for an Ambie, the podcast industry's award for excellence in audio, as a finalist for best knowledge, science, or tech podcast.

Apple Podcasts named the series to its New and Noteworthy list upon launch and the show also made Best Podcasts of 2020 by Discover Pods and the Top 100 of 2020 by Pocket Casts. It's been featured in publications around the world and reviewed by the Podcast Discovery Show, among others.

In Machines We Trust is available through Apple Podcasts , Spotify , Google Podcasts , Stitcher , TuneIn , or wherever you get your podcasts.

About MIT Technology Review

Founded at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1899, MIT Technology Review is a world-renowned, independent media company whose insight, analysis, and interviews explain the newest technologies and their commercial, social, and political impacts. MIT Technology Review derives its authority from its relationship to the world's foremost technology institution and from its editors' deep technical knowledge, capacity to see technologies in their broadest context, and unequaled access to leading innovators and researchers. MIT Technology Review's mission is to bring about better-informed and more conscious decisions about technology through authoritative, influential, and trustworthy journalism. Subscribe. Listen. Attend. Follow: Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram.

Media Contact:MIT Technology Review press@technologyreview.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mit-technology-review-premieres-in-machines-we-trust-podcast-301255213.html

SOURCE MIT Technology Review